



Donald Trump accidentally shut down a pizzeria in Italy

One last mistake from Donald Trump: the United States imposed sanctions on two Italian companies by mistake.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump may have saved a fatal mistake until the end. On its last day in office, the government swiftly imposed sanctions – albeit against the wrong people. In fact, he should have infected an Italian accused of having commercial ties with the Venezuelan state oil company (PDVSA). Instead, a pizzeria in Verona and a graphic design studio in Sardinia are blacklisted.

Donald Trump sanctioned a pizzeria and graphic designer in Italy

In 2019, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the PDSVA to force President Nicolas Maduro to kneel down and resign. The United States accuses the Socialist Party of corruption, human rights violations and election rigging. People with ties to the Venezuelan government are also affected. On January 19, 2021, Italian restaurateur Alessandro Pazzoni discovered during a visit to his bank that he was also being punished – for having the same name as a businessman who might have had connections in the southern state. -American. “When I learned that my accounts were blocked, I thought it was a joke,” Pazoni told the daily Corriere della Sera. “In any case, these are difficult times for restaurateurs. The last thing I need are blocked accounts. “

Bazoni solved the problem himself by entering his “data on a US government digital platform.” He would have obtained a visa by 2023. The Sardinia studio also confirmed to the “Guardian” that he would be subject to sanctions.

The United States has imposed sanctions on bad companies

According to the US Treasury Department’s website entry on March 31, the pizzeria and design studio were removed from the “blacklist.” An official told Reuters the agency made a mistake and imposed penalties on the wrong people.

Al-Bazouni received no apologies and “no problems”. “It is important that you remove my name from this list,” he told the daily Corriere della Sera. “I thank the new US government for the skill with which it has intervened.” (Lucas Rogala)

