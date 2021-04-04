Trump expands boycott of ‘awakened’ companies opposing Georgia voting law





Donald Trump has once again spoken out on companies opposing Georgia’s new voting law. He called for more boycotts, saying “don’t come back to their products until they give in.” Barack Obama, meanwhile, praised MLB for its decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has doubled down on his criticism of companies opposing Georgia’s new voting law and broadened his call for more boycotts.

“Never submit, never give up!” Trump said. In a statement, he added that his political opponents, the “radical left Democrats”, had long used the brand boycott to send messages.

“It’s finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back, we have more people than they have far away! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t come back to their products until they give in. We can play the game better than them, “Trump said.

Trump was opposed to another former president, Barack Obama, who supported Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to move its 2021 All-Star Game.

Kudos to @MLB for taking a stand on behalf of the right to vote of all citizens. There is no better way for the American hobby to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example “Obama said on Twitter.

Sun Trust Park in Atlanta, Georgia. John Amis / AP Photo

Elsewhere, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has said she skips MLB shows.

“Guess what I’m doing today? I don’t watch baseball !!!!” she said on Twitter.

The MLB’s decision to move the game could cost the Atlanta economy around $ 100 million in lost revenue, Holly Quinlan, a local tourism official, told CNN on Saturday.

Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams said she supported the league’s decision, but “did not want to see Georgian families hurt by events and lost jobs.”

Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 3, 2021

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who signed the bill, told Fox News that New York’s election laws are more restrictive than Georgia’s.

“Major League Baseball may be scared of Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams, but we are not. We will continue to fight to make voting easy and difficult to cheat in Georgia,” Kemp said on Twitter.

