Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on April 4, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey Turkey has reported more than 44,000 new cases of the coronavirus, the health ministry said. This is the largest one-day peak since the start of the pandemic. A total of 44,756 infections, including 1,483 symptomatic patients, have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to over 3.44 million. The death toll nationwide has reached 32,078 with 186 daily deaths and up to 23,214 additional patients have won the battle against the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 3.08 million. More than 39 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Turkey, including 249,126 carried out since Friday. The latest figures show the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 2,231. Turkey has administered more than 16.6 million vaccines, according to the national health minister. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted a message marking the Christian holiday of Easter. Turkey is a crucial bridge in the region as it connects Europe, Africa and the Middle East, an official from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said, citing its new multi-million dollar factory in Istanbul. Turkey has appointed 13 ambassadors to foreign posts, according to its Official Gazette. Global COVID-19 Updates The coronavirus is clearly prone to mutations and the world could see new strains emerge in the future, a leading infectious disease expert in Turkey has warned. Bangladesh will impose a week-long national lockdown from Monday to stem the spread of the virus, government officials said. Other global developments Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, former head of the Jordanian royal court, as well as former officials were arrested for "security reasons", according to state media. At least 76 militants were killed when heavy fighting broke out in southwest Somalia between the al-Shabaab terror group and the military, an official said. Seemingly angered that he had not been invited to an upcoming US-hosted meeting on the climate crisis, the Pakistani prime minister said he could not understand the omission. Iran has rejected a US proposal to gradually lift sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump, the country's foreign ministry has said. All ships stranded by a container ship stuck in the Suez Canal last week have now passed, Egyptian authorities said.







