Hear the truth, for once, from former Trump officials





Yes, Donald Trump made their job almost impossible. Yet the doctors, scientists, and officials who helped the initial response to COVID-19 fail last year owe the public much more now than mere selfish efforts to save their reputations. Americans have suffered and continue to suffer from an almost unimaginable tragedy that erupted under the watchful eye of previous administrations. The nation needs an independent account of how the richest and most scientifically advanced country in the world ended up on this horror show, an investigation every former member of the Trump administration should cooperate.

The point is not to point fingers, but rather to learn from the past. COVID-19 will not be the last outbreak that could lead to a pandemic, and there is simply no excuse if the largely preventable deaths of nearly 550,000 Americans do not lead to better preparedness for the next inevitable plague.

Some of the questions that need answers: How can authorities spot brewing pandemics sooner, even if they erupt in uncooperative countries like China? What contributed to the authorities’ inability to take the threat seriously in the beginning? How do we ensure that there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment to avoid the hoarding and shortages of last year? Are there ways to streamline and avoid errors in test development and approval, which other countries have implemented much faster than the United States? Is there a way to avoid every state’s scramble for itself from last year’s deadly spring? Do public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need more political independence?

At present, the post-mortem of the Trump administrations’ handling of the pandemic is taking place mainly through settling of scores in the media. Several veterans of the Trump team broke their silence in interviews broadcast by CNN last week, including Dr Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator Trumps, who said deaths after the first 100,000 could have been in largely avoided. Another official, the Tsar of Tests, Admiral Brett P. Giroir, said the administration lied to the public by claiming millions of tests were available at the start of the outbreak. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Trump administration officials pressured his agency to change coronavirus reports for political gain.

According to Politico, several veterans of the Trump administration have coordinated their stories in an attempt to redeem their careers, fearing that an upcoming book by former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar could blame them for the coronavirus. More revealing stories, each with their own personal agenda, are no doubt in the works. And reporter Bob Woodward is reportedly working on a book on the Global Response to Coronavirus Trumps, which will be another opportunity for savvy operators in Washington to attempt to paint their own picture of last year’s failures.

But for a tragedy of this magnitude, an investigation authorized by Congress such as the 9/11 commission would be more appropriate.

There is no doubt, of course, that the primary responsibility for the mismanagement of the crisis lies with the former president himself, who set the tone for the denial, wishful thinking and incompetence that permeated the federal response from the start. As Trump himself later admitted, he downplayed the dangers of the virus at first, then promoted bogus remedies like hydroxychloroquine and bleach injection. The administration has whitewashed in testing, even though it is an essential tool in containing an outbreak, fearing that positive results may cast a bad light on the president. After creating a fiction, Trump then expected his staff to peddle it to the public. The president has also consistently undermined public health guidelines for closures and allowed the wearing of masks to become a new front in culture wars.

This is the environment in which scientists like Birx and other coronavirus doctors have had to operate. To some extent, one can sympathize with the dilemma of political appointments who needed to stay on the good side of presidents to keep their jobs. Birx told CNN that she constantly thinks about quitting, but asks herself every morning: is there anything I think I can do that would be helpful in responding to this pandemic? It’s not unreasonable to think that if she and other doctors in the administration had simply resigned in protest, it could have led Trump to install more outlandish charlatans like Dr. Scott Atlas into their work. Over the past four years, relevant federal government officials have had to probe their conscience in the same way as the medical team, wondering whether staying in government amounted to complicity or whether leaving would have made it worse. Trump presidency.

But if former Trump officials want Americans to believe they were fighting the good fight from within and fending off the president’s worst instincts, there is no room for secrecy or rotation now. They should lead the charge for Congress to create an investigation to document exactly how last year’s failures happened and how they can be avoided in the future. Countries around the world have struggled to contain the coronavirus, but the grim fact is that no country on earth has lost as many of its citizens as the United States.

With hundreds of Americans still dying every day, it may seem premature to speak of a post-mortem pandemic. Yet the judgment of history falls on the former president and his administration like a freight train. Birx, Azar, Redfield and other former Trump officials are scrambling to extricate themselves, but it’s going to take more than a CNN interview or a book deal.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.

