12 new mobile kitchens to expand the “ Koi-Bhuka-Na-Soye ” program to more cities





ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Prime Minister’s focal person on shelters Naseem ur Rehman said 12 more mobile kitchens will be operational in a fortnight under the “ Koi-Bhuka-Na- Soye ” to provide twice-daily cooked meals to the poor and workers in different cities.

He said two mobile kitchens are currently expanding their services to the poor and the working community in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. With the 12 additional kitchens, the program would now have an expanded reach in other major cities.

Four new mobile kitchens had already been purchased and the purchase of eight was underway, the focal person told APP in an exclusive interview.

Naseem said that together with the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar and the Secretary of the Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division, visited headquarters the other day. of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to review progress on new mobile kitchens. .

Dr Sania herself examined the trucks and instructed the PBM teams to ensure the deployment of “meals on wheels” before the start of the holy month of Ramazan, he added.

Naseem said the program was recently started by Prime Minister Imran Khan under which currently two Ehsaas food trucks are serving quality cooked meals for free at various locations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including hospitals, bus stations. , slums and other public places with the utmost dignity.

The two trucks gave two meals to around 2,000 people a day, targeting those who could not reach the Panahgaahs for food, he added.

The focal person said purchasing more than 12 meals on wheels would help reach other areas with poor populations.

He said the program was intended to complement services, being provided by static shelters, also known as Panahgahs.

It was designed in a public-private partnership mode in which the PBM would be responsible for the operations of the food trucks and the Saylani Welfare International Trust would be responsible for the provision of meals, he added.

Explaining the mobile kitchens, he said, as part of the initiative, large trucks were used to serve fresh and hygienic meals to the poor and daily wage earners in areas where the Panahgah were not present.

He said the trucks were fully equipped with safe cooking appliances to prepare quality, nutritious, healthy food. It has the capacity to serve ready meals to 500 people twice a day, he added.

