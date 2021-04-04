Jokowi’s best maneuver to replace Mega in PDIP! Passage of Risma, Puan, Prananda and Hasto





After the end of his term in 2024, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered the most worthy of being the general chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) replacing Megawati Soekarnoputri. Meanwhile, Megawati’s daughter, who is currently Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Puan Maharani, is expected to be pushed forward in the upcoming 2024 presidential and vice-presidential elections (Pilpres). Jayabaya University political observer Igor Dirgantara believes that there are two important scenarios linked to Megawati’s statement that it doesn’t matter if his post as PDIP chairman is replaced by someone else. “First, the question of who should replace Megawati at the head of the PDIP,” Igor said on Sunday (04/04/2021). Also Read: Megawati Resigns, PDIP’s Fate May Be As Rich As Democrats In SBY Stay The second, said Igor, who is the PDIP cadre who deserves to be approved as a presidential candidate or cawapres later in 2024. “The best maneuver is Jokowi who is invited to be the general chairman of the PDIP, then after stepping down as President in 2024. Kharisma Jokowi is best suited to defend the important position of the PDIP in politics, ”he said. Besides Jokowi, Igor felt that the Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini or Risma had also had the opportunity to become the next president of the PDIP after the resignation of Megawati. He continued, other PDIP executives who have the opportunity to become the next PDIP chairman are the sons of Megawati, namely Prananda Prabowo and PDIP General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto. “Meanwhile, Puan Maharani also has the same opportunity. However, it is expected that Puan will be more encouraged to become one of the candidates in the election of 2024, along with Ganjar Pranowo, and again Tri Rismaharini. For Megawati. apart from Puan and Prananda, only Hasto Krisyanto and Tri It was Rismaharini who seemed to be the most reliable in Megawati, ”he said. Also read: These two big groups eyeing Megawati’s headquarters at PDIP The director of the Indonesian Survey and Polling Institute (SPIN) said the sustainability of the PDIP’s “ success ” can be seen later when Jokowi resigns in 2024. Igor said the PDIP will attempt certainly to continue the trend of coming to power in the country. decades to come. “But Megawati’s resignation can certainly create setbacks or even turbulence within the PDIP. It is iron law for the withdrawal of strong people in politics, like SBY in the Democratic Party,” he said. he declares. As is known, recently Megawati Soekarnoputri admitted that someone else could replace her post as President of the PDIP. However, the PDIP must remain one of the main parties in this republic. This was expressed by Megawati in her speech at the ‘Caring for the Nature’ book launch event which took place virtually on Wednesday (3/24/2021).

See the source of the article on SINDOnews Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and SINDOnews. Everything relating to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article is the responsibility of SINDOnews.







