GOP, distance from Trump | Letters to the Editor





Donald Trump boasted five years ago that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose voters. He never shot anyone to our knowledge, but he urged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol and merrily failed to call them back for hours. He went so far as to tweet that Vice President Mike Pence did not respond to his candidacy by certifying the legitimate results of the 2020 election.

Pence narrowly escaped as rioters chanted to hang Mike Pence, and Trump still hasn’t called them back. When he finally urged peace and told them to go home, he told them he loved them and that day, January 6, would be remembered forever. It will be remembered, but only because it was one of the most documented crimes in history.

A recent letter wonders why there is a 12-foot razor wire circling the Capitol and pokes fun at President Joe Bidens’ vow to calm things down. The presence of barbed wire and National Guard troops is a direct result of Donald Trump’s rhetoric. I am bewildered by the cult of Trump. How can a patriotic American still support someone who tried to destroy our republic?

More than 300 arrests have been made but the main accused is still free.

His lies are now legendary, totaling over 20,000 people. The big lie was the result of the election. More than 50 federal judges, most of those appointed by Trump, have dismissed the frivolous lawsuits alleging voter fraud. He has also lied several times about the coronavirus, claiming it is totally in control, disappearing and everything will be fine on Easter. He lied about a $ 130,000 payment he made to pornstar Stormy Daniels. He lied about President Obama’s birthplace. He lied about his border wall, claiming Mexico would pay for it. In 2016, he claimed he was once Michigan’s Man of the Year, even though he never lived in Michigan and Michigan doesn’t even have such an award. He even lied about his inauguration, wrongly claiming it was the biggest crowd in history, when we could all see it wasn’t.

Senator Mitch McConnell got it right when he blamed Trump for the insurgency. The Republican Party would do well to heed his words and distance themselves from Mr. Trump, soon to be known as the defendant. True Patriots accept the results of legal elections and never incite violence.

