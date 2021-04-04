The government on a mission to restore the beauty of the forests “ Tsunami project under 10 billion trees ”: Amin Aslam





ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Prime Minister’s climate change adviser Malik Amin Aslam said on Sunday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was on a mission to restore the lost beauty of forests and expand green spaces of the country through forests as part of “10 billion trees Tsunami” projects.

Speaking to the PTV news channel, he said the government was working on a comprehensive national forest policy to curb deforestation and increase the land covered by forests.

He explained that due to the previous government’s neglect of forests, the forests were undoubtedly under pressure from various threats, but the current policy of the current government would change and offer a silver lining that Pakistan will be in. able to regain its lost forest cover, to strengthen its climate resilience. change, create green jobs and promote sustainable development.

“We will continue with zero tolerance against the timber mafia which will not allow anyone to cut even a single tree in the country,” he warned.

Speaking about Kundian’s upcoming project, he said the government will soon launch a historic “ Billion Tree Honey in Kundian ” project to turn its acres of arid land into green forests and create employment opportunities for locals.

He said the goal of the “One Billion Tree Honey Project” was to tackle the problem of climate change, save natural forests and increase community knowledge about the importance of forests. green.

The government would also provide loans to farmers interested in the project and empower them to easily start their honey tree business, he added.

He said that under the program, beekeepers will be trained, and through proper branding and quality certification, the value of the country’s honey will be increased in the international market.

Amin said he is confident that the Billion Tree Honey program will help increase the country’s potential to produce 70,000 metric tonnes of honey in one year.

He said the PTI government was the first to think about planting trees in Pakistan’s history, adding that trees are a valuable natural asset and a vital part in the fight against climate change.

In response to a question, he said that the land mafia in Punjab was the biggest challenge for the government and, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government of Punjab ordered all the officers concerned to launch an operation against the grabbers. of land across the province.

Amin also stressed the need for community involvement in forest conservation to prevent soil erosion and constitutional protection of the country’s forests.

He said it was very important to plant more trees to prevent flooding, prevent global warming and live healthy lives. Every member of society must contribute to this collective cause, he added.

