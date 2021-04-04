Democratic Governors Urge Biden to Lift $ 10,000 Cap on Tax Deductions | Ap





WASHINGTON Democratic governors of seven states, including Oregon, New York and California, have written to President Joe Biden urging him to remove the cap on state and local tax deductions enacted by Donald Trump.

Governors said in a Friday letter that the $ 10,000 local and state tax limit, or SALT, disproportionately hits Democratic-led states. We need to go further and remove the cap imposed on state and local tax deductions by the Trump administration through the 2017 tax law, they wrote.

The letter was signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Hawaii Governor David Ige, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

The SALT cap is a priority for several Democrats in Congress, who have said they will not support Bidens’ tax hikes to fund his infrastructure proposal unless the plan includes a repeal of the cap.

Representative Lee Zeldin, who represents a district on Long Island, New York, and is a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of the few Republicans to also support the repeal of the SALT cap.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced her support for a decision to repeal the cap on the infrastructure and social spending program. She called the deduction limit Trump adopted as devastating for taxpayers in her home state of California.

The administration has been cold about including a repeal of the SALT limit in the bill, which would increase the deficit.

If the Democrats want to come up with a way to eliminate SALT that is not a revenue stream, as you know it would cost more and they want to come up with a way to pay for it, and they want to come up with it, were happy to ‘hear their ideas, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing Thursday.

Repealing the SALT deduction limit is an expensive proposition. Removing the cap entirely for one year would cost $ 88.7 billion in 2021, according to the non-partisan congressional tax monitor, the Joint Committee on Taxation. And more than half of those tax savings would go to households earning $ 1 million or more, according to the committee.

Alternatives to the complete repeal, such as increasing the amount of the cap, were also offered, which would be significantly less expensive and also offer fewer benefits to wealthier Americans.

Debate over how to deal with SALT is likely to intensify in the coming weeks, with Biden set to introduce a second proposed welfare-focused economic agenda funded by tax increases. on the rich. Even though SALT is not addressed in the Bidens plan, it is likely to be hotly debated when the bill is being negotiated in the House.

