“Barefoot”. Turkey arrests MP at home, son suspended





In recent hours, criticism from a number of Turkish citizens has come after Turkish police arrested a pro-Kurdish MP whose parliamentary membership was revoked and sentenced to prison, like his son l ‘announced. Salih Gargirlioglu, son of Umar Faruk Garrlioglu, a representative of the People’s Democratic Party, wrote in a tweet on his Twitter account on Friday evening: “They came to arrest my father” and added: “They did not even allow him to wear his shoes in advance to take him. He refused, die Vocation to consider This came after Turkey’s Constitutional Court previously refused to appeal against Gargirlioglu die Decision to end his prosecution based on a judgment against him in connection with a failed social media post in which it has been confirmed to be in this field is not responsible. according to the official Anatolia news agency. On March 23, the deputy of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), who spoke out against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and announced the Kurds supported, announced that he would appeal to the Supreme Constitutional Court because I took the earlier decision to cancel his membership, which lasted about a week. After the constitutional decision and in this context, he expressed his intention to refer the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, as he wrote on Twitter. The decision to end his membership came after the MP, considered one of the most vocal defenders of human rights, was found guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” and upheld a two-year sentence. and a half in prison after posting a social media post in 2016 ahead of his election, an article in die Kurds die urged the Turkish government to take a step. On the road to peace, to end the long conflict between the two parties. Violent human rights defenders The above MP often highlights human rights violations in the country, such as physical searches of prisoners and the disappearance of people since the failed coup against Erdogan in 2016. After Gargurlioglu resigned from parliament, he refused to leave and sat in the building for days until he was arrested shortly before his release. The People’s Party, Turkey’s second largest opposition party, is reportedly at risk of being banned after a prosecutor has asked the Supreme Court to dissolve it. What Erdogan as a political front for the PKK denies the political party.

