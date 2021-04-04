Where is Kamala? Not at the southern border; Lara Trump reacts





Where is Kamala Harris?

FOX News Contributor Lara Trump Responds to Biden Administration Lack of Transparency on Southern Border

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed Kamala Harris on Saturday on “Watters’ World” for refusing to go to the southern border more than a week after the vice president was tasked with handling the crisis, and while the influx of migrants continues to grow.

LARA TRUMP: It’s a crisis, no matter how they want to turn it, there’s no question that what’s happening on our southern border right now is an absolute crisis. We also had a bit of a crisis at the start of COVID and what happened? You saw President Donald Trump task Vice President Mike Pence with leading Operation Warp Speed, and he jumped in with both feet. You have constantly heard of him. You have constantly heard of the White House. They held press conferences as often as possible to keep the American people informed.

KAMALA HARRIS LEFT 10 DAYS SINCE SUPPORTED FOR CRISIS ROLE AT BORDER WITHOUT PRESS CONFERENCE

The Biden administration is the least transparent we’ve ever seen in the White House, and the media, of course, is just giving them a pass because they’ve been on their side from day one. They pampered Joe Biden the whole campaign and let him get to this place, and now they don’t want to mess it up.

But where is Vice President Kamala Harris? She must go to the southern border. It has been two weeks since she was hired for this role. What we see happening there is so blatant, so outrageous, it’s bad for America, it’s bad for the people trying to cross our southern border.

Hey, I have an idea. Do you know how you keep people from coming? Make it less desirable. Tell them they won’t enter America. Tell them their children will not come to America.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW HERE

