Remembering Overseas Martyrs on Tomb Sweeping Day in China

Tomb Sweeping Day, also known as the Qingming Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday where people sweep graves to mourn the deceased and worship their ancestors and martyrs.

Ahead of this year’s Tomb Sweeping Day, which falls on Sunday, overseas Chinese as well as local people have expressed their admiration in various ways for China’s fallen heroes, who sacrificed their lives in foreign countries. for the cause of safeguarding world peace and promoting world development.

Advancing Friendship

During his visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in June 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to the Chinese People’s Volunteer (CPV) martyrs at the China-DPRK Friendship Tower, which stands at the foot of the Moran hill in downtown Pyongyang. .

Xi said the tribute to the tower demonstrates the steadfast determination of China and the DPRK to keep the peace.

In June 1950, eight months after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Korean War broke out.

In order to deter the invasion and expansion of imperialism, to safeguard the security of China, to stabilize the situation on the Korean peninsula and to maintain peace in Asia and the world, in October 1950, as requested by DPRK, CPV forces crossed the Yalu River. to help the DPRK until a truce was signed in 1953.

During the war to resist American aggression and help Korea, 2.9 million CPV soldiers fought on the battlefield, of which 197,653 sacrificed their lives.

“Many CPV soldiers have lost their lives on this land. The victory not only saved the security of the new China and the DPRK, but also greatly contributed to world peace and human progress,” Sai Tiejun said. , president of the Central Committee of the Federation. overseas Chinese in the DPRK, told Xinhua ahead of the tomb sweeping day.

“The Chinese people love peace and oppose war. This is the precious wealth left to us by the martyrs of the CPV soldiers,” said Li Yuanfu, whose father took part in the war and chose to live in the DPRK after the war to promote China. Friendship of the DPRK.

“More than 70 years have passed. The China-DPRK friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples. We must inherit and advance the great spirit of the CPV martyrs, and continue to contribute to the China-DPRK friendship , ”Li said.

Dedication to common prosperity

In the 1970s, more than 50,000 Chinese engineers, technicians and workers traveled to Africa and worked alongside the Tanzanian people to build the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) under extremely difficult conditions.

During the construction of the railway, described as the “road of freedom” and “road of friendship”, more than 60 Chinese experts sacrificed their lives.

In March 2013, during his visit to Tanzania, Xi visited a cemetery containing the remains of Chinese experts who had lost their lives in the East African country.

They have interpreted the great spirit of internationalism with their lives and, just as TAZARA, Chinese and Tanzanians will remember them, Xi said.

Having carried millions of tons of freight and countless passengers since its inception, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway has made a significant contribution to Africa’s prosperity.

“We Tanzanians will never forget the Tanzania-Zambia railway built by China in the 1970s, when dozens of Chinese engineers sacrificed their lives to help their African brethren develop their infrastructure and economy.” , said Julius Augustino, an employee from China. Civil engineering construction company.

The Tanzania-Zambia Railway embodies the pragmatic cooperation and long-standing friendship between China and Africa.

From helping African countries build roads, railways, airports and ports, to launching projects aimed at improving the standard of living of local populations, China has adhered to the principles of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith in its cooperation with Africa.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. Africa, including Tanzania, has benefited a lot from Chinese aid over the years, which focuses not only on economic development, but also on welfare. be people, ”AugustiNo said.

Chinese “peacekeepers”

Committed to safeguarding world peace, China has also played an active role in United Nations peacekeeping operations around the world, making enormous contributions to facilitating the peaceful settlement of disputes and safeguarding security. and regional stability.

It is the second-largest contributor to the United Nations peacekeeping budget and the largest troop-contributing country among the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

The Chinese armed forces have sent more than 40,000 peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping missions over the past 30 years, and Chinese peacekeepers have left their mark in more than 20 countries and regions , according to a white paper released by China last year.

In addition, by sending technical and medical units to support UN operations, China has also promoted economic and social development in host countries.

During peacekeeping missions, 16 Chinese servicemen sacrificed their lives, and the names of fallen heroes were listed in the white paper to commemorate them.

Among them, Du Zhaoyu, who was killed in a bomb attack in Lebanon in July 2006, after serving eight months as a UN observer in the Middle East.

“Du steadfastly held on to his mission and defended peace in this land until the last moment of his life,” said Lyu Fushun, a member of the 19th Group of Chinese Peacekeeping Forces in Lebanon.

“Today, Chinese peacekeepers continue to engage in the mission (to keep the peace). We have also helped local people build their homes and restore production, and provide them with supplies and equipment. medical assistance, ”Lyu said.

Grateful to the Chinese peacekeepers, Mahmoud Mehanna, an employee of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, said: “I have witnessed the contributions and even the sacrifices made by the Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon.”

Besides dangerous tasks such as mine clearance and explosives disposal, “they also helped us build schools, repair office buildings, provide free medical care and repair living quarters,” he said. Mehanna said before Grave Sweeping Day. “They are the most beautiful oriental friends of our people in Lebanon.”