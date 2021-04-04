Trump calls for MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta boycott on Georgia law





Former President Trump’s statement comes a day after MLB said it would withdraw the All-Star Game from Georgia because of the state’s new election law.

Former President Donald Trump joined the battle against Georgia’s recently passed electoral law and the backlash against it by Major League Baseball and big business on Saturday, while reiterating his baseless claim that the presidential election of 2020 had been stolen from him. Trump urged supporters to fight “WOKE CANCEL CULTURE” by boycotting the entities.

The Atlanta metro area lost the Major League Baseballs Summer All-Star Game and Amateur Draft on Friday due to the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws that critics, including CEOs of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola based in Atlanta, have condemned it as being too restrictive.

MLB’s decision to remove the July 13 game from Truist Park amounts to the first economic backlash against Georgia for the voting law that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly passed on March 25.

A joint statement from executives of nearly 200 companies, including HP, Microsoft, PayPal, Target, Twitter, Uber and Under Armor, called for state law to threaten to make voting more difficult, “and said Elections do not improve when lawmakers impose new barriers to voting.

Kemp insisted that critics of the laws misinterpreted what he was doing, but GOP lawmakers passed the changes largely in response to false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election by Trump and his supporters. The law includes new restrictions on postal voting, greater legislative control over how elections are conducted and makes it a crime to give food or water to people waiting in line to vote.

Kemp decried “cancel culture,” which Trump echoed on Saturday.

“For years the radical left-wing Democrats have played the dirty part of boycotting products when something from this company is done or declared in a way that offends them. Now they go a lot with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our holy elections “Trump said in a statement. released by his office. “It’s finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back, we have more people than they steal away! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco , UPS and Merck. “

He then falsely claimed that the election was “rigged and stolen” and that he won “by a landslide”.

President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes and a constituency tally of 306-232. There was no widespread electoral fraud. These allegations were dismissed by Democratic and Republican election officials in Georgia and other states, by U.S. cybersecurity officials and federal judges appointed by Trump, and by the U.S. Supreme Court, which included three judges selected by the former president. Additionally, then Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County in Georgia, is investigating an appeal that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election in which Trump said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, be one more than us. ” Trump lost Georgia by 11,779 votes.

This isn’t the first time Trump has faced a major sports league. Early in his presidency, he called on NFL owners to fire players who knelt during the national anthem.

Trump ended his statement on Saturday by saying, “The radical left will destroy our country if we let it. We will not become a socialist nation. Happy Easter!”

Bill Barrow and Ronald Blum of The Associated Press contributed to this report.

