Narendra Modi watches West Bengal, Rahul Gandhi focuses on Tamil Nadu and Kerala in Assembly polls





Leading the Bhartiya Janata Partys (BJP) campaign in the four states and one Union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a trail to consolidate the BJP’s position in the states linked to the poll. The current elections, which began on March 27, are going to be crucial for the BJP as well as for Congress. So far, Prime Minister Modi has participated in 24 rallies since the election dates were announced on February 26. A quick glance at the number of rallies Modi has addressed in the states subject to the polls reveals that his campaign is more oriented towards West Bengal and Assam. Read | ‘Is he God or superhuman?’ Mamata attacks PM Modi for predicting BJP victory in West Bengal He spoke at nine gatherings in West Bengal and seven in Assam. The Prime Minister seems very keen to take on CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal because he accuses him of corruption, appeasement and favoring his nephew. Recently, at a rally in Bengal, he alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “obstructionist state of mind” and her TMC had deprived West Bengal of industries and jobs. Besides Modi, a handful of Union ministers have also visited both states to expand the party’s presence. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have already spoken at several rallies in West Bengal and Assam. On the other hand, if we take a look at Congress, leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra mainly campaigned in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, Rahul has not made a single visit to West Bengal so far. Until April 3, Rahul had visited Kerala five times and visited Tamil Nadu 10 times to campaign for the current elections. He mainly addressed the fishing community of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Recently, during a rally in Kerala, Gandhisaid that he understands their plight and that the LDF government “stabbed them in the back”, referring to the controversial 5,000 crore rupee MoU signed by the government with the American company. EMCC on high seas fishing, against which the opposition had brought serious accusations. The contract was then abandoned. Read | Why does PM never say ‘CPI (M) Mukt Bharat’, asks Rahul Gandhi The party has largely made its presence felt in Assam and ruled the state until the BJP took over in 2016. Regarding ongoing polls, Rahul has so far organized 8 rallies in the state. with her sister Priyanka, holding 7 rallies and mainly focusing on the tea plantation. state workers. It can be noted that the BJP has always been a marginal force in the southern states and this could be a reason the party is more keen to win the other two states.

