State Secretary’s account uploads photos of Jokowi at Atta-Aurel’s wedding, Ernest: strange!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Comedian and director Ernest Prakasa has a negative opinion on the publications published in the State Secretariat’s report on the activities of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at an influencer wedding Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah. President Jokowi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attended Atta and Aurel’s wedding at Raffles Hotel in Jakarta on Saturday (3/4/2021). In addition, MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo also attended the celebrity wedding. On the same day, the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account posted a video of the president’s visit on the agenda. The video is titled President Jokowi attends Atta Halilintar’s wedding and Aurel Hermansyah Jakarta, April 3, 2021. In response to this, Ernest regretted that activities that had nothing to do with state issues had to be uploaded to the Secretary of State’s account. “What business do you have with the country?” Ernest tweeted via his Twitter account @ernestprakasa on Sunday (04/04/2021). Ernest believes Atta is indeed Indonesia’s most influential millennial figure. As a result, politicians will want to come together and this can be understood. However, he considers that the activity should not be published in the account of the Secretary of State. “Atta is one of Indonesia’s most influential millennials. Politicians will want to come together, that’s understandable. But if it’s also posted using the State Secretariat’s account, I think it’s strange. “, did he declare. A number of Internet users have also questioned the measures taken by the Secretary of State to post the marriage of Atta and Aurel on Youtube and Twitter. The @areecalifornia account questioned the government’s reasons for dealing with a two-celebrity wedding and posted it on official state-owned social media. “What is the matter of marriage or of the country?” he wrote. In addition, the account @intrrsltrr expressed its joy at the marriage of the two artists. However, he regretted that the uploads in the ministry had nothing to do with marriage. “I am really happy for attack and aurel but I downloaded this on the official account of the ministry which has nothing to do with it looks so ridiculous, “He wrote. Meanwhile, in a statement posted on the official website of the Secretary of State, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana were present at the marriage contract ceremony of Titania Aurelie Nur Hermansyah (Aurel) with Muhammad Attamimi Halilintar ( Atta). The marriage contract was held at the Raffles Hotel Ballroom in Kuningan, South Jakarta on Saturday, April 3, 2021, implementing strict health protocols. The president is present as a witness to the marriage on the groom’s side in the marriage contract. While acting as a wedding witness on the bride’s side, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The Head of State as well as the First Lady himself were greeted upon their arrival by MPR President Bambang Soesatyo, who at the ceremony was a representative of the bride’s family. Before leaving the premises, President Joko Widodo and Ms. Iriana congratulated the bride and groom. Watch the featured video below: quality content

