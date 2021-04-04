Outcry over Pakistan left behind in conundrums of Imran climate debate – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he felt perplexed by the cacophony raised by his political opponents in Pakistan, not having been invited to attend the virtual leaders’ climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

On his Twitter account, the Prime Minister posted a number of tweets to highlight his government’s initiatives to protect the environment and climate change, only for future generations.

Mr Khan tweeted: I am puzzled by the cacophony that Pak was not invited to a climate change conference! My government’s environmental policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change. Hence our Green Pak initiatives, a tsunami of 10 billion trees, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers, etc. We have gained a vast experience in 7 years, let’s pray (starting) with KP, and our policies are recognized and praised.

He said he had already set priorities for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) if the international community was serious about tackling the impact of climate change.

The Prime Minister also expressed his willingness to help any state wishing to learn from the experience of Pakistanis. We are ready to help any state wishing to learn from our experience, he tweeted.

According to a White House statement, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the climate summit. While leaders from India, China and Bangladesh were among the 40 invited, Pakistan was not on the list.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes days after the announcement that US climate envoy John Kerry would visit Abu Dhabi, New Delhi and Dhaka April 1-9 in an effort to narrow differences over targets for climate change to slow global warming.

Mr Kerrys’ program did not mention talks with leaders of Pakistan, which is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change.

Scheduled for April 22-23, the summit is one of two major international climate change events this year, with the United Nations also hosting the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. climate change in November. when Pakistan will be invited as a member of the United Nations.

However, the exclusion of Pakistanis from the invitation list for this month’s US summit had raised eyebrows, with several analysts questioning the move given the country’s vulnerability to global warming. Others saw it as a snub to the country.

However, the US State Department said Washington looks forward to working with Islamabad on the climate crisis at different levels. The United States seeks to engage all countries in exploring areas of cooperation to address the climate crisis, including Pakistan, a State Department spokesperson told Dawn when asked why the Pakistan was ignored on such a sensitive issue.

The Leaders’ Climate Summit is just one of many major climate-related events ahead of COP-26, which will be a global event, the official said while explaining why Pakistan has failed. not been invited to President Bidens’ summit.

Islamabad’s foreign ministry last week claimed the country was not invited to the White House summit because it was one of the lowest emitters with less than 1% of global emissions.

Responding to a question about the alleged US snub, the FO spokesperson said: The Leaders’ Climate Change Summit hosted by President Biden reconvenes the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate led by the United States, which brings together 80 percent of global emissions and GDP.

Posted in Dawn on April 4, 2021

