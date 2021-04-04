Politics
The secret why Cornell and Harvard don’t question Narendra Modi
From 2014 to 2021, in just seven years, I would not have believed that a Prime Minister could have gone from being impressive among his enemies to becoming the butt of jokes. Last week, I was unable to count the number of candidates for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham who laughed at him and urged the Prime Minister to campaign in their respective ridings … to help them increase their margins of victory. They were convinced that the BJP candidate was losing anyway and that Modi would secure a worse loss.
Also, I noticed that the tweets weren’t part of a computer cell model unlike the BJP mass tweets, so everyone really held the glove to Modi. Which is strange because even at the height of the mockery of the BJP computer cell against Rahul Gandhi, no one thought that his campaign would cause the candidates of his party to lose greater margins.
And Modi’s support now seems to be directly proportional to the admiration Rahul Gandhi seems to earn both nationally and internationally for his scholarship, education and intelligence. Just look at his interactions with Cornell and Harvard universities to find out what I mean.
Even I wondered why these universities were asking Rahul Gandhi rather than Modi what he would do to revive the Indian economy if and when you are Prime Minister. “I thought the questions were more appropriate for Modi, given that he is already the Prime Minister and can do something here, now.
But I guess even these universities know that there’s no point in questioning Modi who doesn’t have an idea in his head worth hinging on the economy, foreign policy, China, or whatever. something else Rahul Gandhi was questioned about. Additionally, Gandhi is an alumnus of Harvard and Cambridge, while Modi’s degree in entire political science, obtained at no university in the world, has him waving at rallies.
