Boris Johnson to announce coronavirus on Easter Monday – what will he say





Boris Johnson is expected to hold a Downing Street coronavirus briefing on Easter Monday. In the announcement, it is widely reported that he will be talking about a number of rules and regulations the government will put in place as part of its roadmap to get out of the lockout. A number of cities in England will test vaccine passports for events – such as comedy parties and sporting events that large crowds of people are expected to attend. Sporting events participating in the trial include the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, the FA Cup semi-final (Leicester v Southampton) at Wembley, three 10k races at Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire and the Carabao Cup final ( Manchester City v Tottenham) in Wembley. The prime minister is also expected to talk about overseas travel in his announcement on Monday. The government has already said holidays abroad will only be allowed on May 17 at the earliest. It was reported that a “traffic light” system could come into effect, with red, orange and green ratings for countries. For countries in the red and orange categories, that would mean travelers will have to quarantine or self-isolate once they return from their vacation. People returning from Green Box countries will not have to quarantine or self-isolate, but may be required to take Covid tests before leaving and returning to the UK. The Prime Minister is also expected to cover restrictions which will be lifted within a week, April 12. On that date, non-essential stores will reopen, as well as gyms, nail salons and hairdressers. Outdoor attractions, such as zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas will resume, as well as outdoor dining such as beer gardens, pubs, and restaurants with outdoor spaces. In his Easter message, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the year had been very difficult, but said the holidays had brought new optimism. It has been a very difficult 12 month period. But, as always, the arrival of Easter brings new hope, he said. And, this year more than ever, it promises us better days.







