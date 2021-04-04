PM Modi icon of our constitutional commitment to secularism: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi | India News





NEW DELHI: Alleging that for Congress secularism is a “machine to hijack the vote”, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that the BJP is the most secular party and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “the icon of our constitutional commitment to secularism”.

The Minority Affairs Minister also claimed that Muslims’ “strong support” for Prime Minister Modi was visible in the assembly elections and that they were slowly aligning themselves with the BJP.

In an interview with the PTI, Naqvi said that the congressional alliance with the All India United Democratic Front of Badruddin Ajmal in Assam, the Secular Indian Front in West Bengal and the Muslim League of Indian Union in Kerala “revealed “the” secular party tag on the communal bag “. Politics.

“For the Congress, secularism is a vote-hijacking machine, while for us, it is a commitment to inclusive development. The Congress is therefore isolating itself because it has nothing to do with it. say nor any achievement to show, ”Naqvi said.

Affirming that there can be no more secular party than the BJP, Naqvi declared: “Prime Minister Modi is the icon of our constitutional commitment to secularism”.

Naqvi said Modi is a prime minister who after coming to power bowed to the constitution before taking the oath and said those who voted for us and those who didn’t vote for us are equal for us.

There can be no better example of inclusive mentality and secular thinking, Naqvi added.

He said secularism for the BJP and the Modi government is a constitutional mission and resolution, while for “pseudo-secularists” it is a way of hijacking votes.

Claiming that the BJP would form the government in West Bengal, return to power in Assam and put on a strong performance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, Naqvi said that sensing defeat, opposition parties have already started. to find excuses by questioning the EVMs and making “attacks” against the electoral commission.

“They are writing letters for unity, they tried earlier to line up but failed miserably,” he said in obvious reference to TMC supremacist letter Mamata Banerjee to leaders no. -BJP in which she said the time had come for a “united”. and an effective fight against the BJP’s alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution.

Asked about Badruddin Ajmal’s claim that the BJP is trying to polarize voters by showing off his beard and skullcap, Naqvi said that in this country no one has to fear “topi or tilak”.

This country is inclusive in thinking and its DNA is to take every section of society with it, he said.

By saying all this, they want to impress their constituents and gain sympathy, he added.

“These days it’s a tendency to seek sympathy, someone will break their leg, someone will say my ‘dadhi’ (beard), ‘topi’ (cap) is affected, someone will start chanting mantras, someone will wear a topi indoors while wearing a tilak outdoors, this is nothing but ‘election buffoonery’, ”Naqvi said.

Asked whether the BJP raised the issue of illegal immigrants in the Assam polls, the minister said the issue was not community but national.

Illegal immigrants are the most harmful to Muslims in this state because they usurp their rights, he argued.

Naqvi also rejected suggestions that the BJP was backing away from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam, saying that “we are not back, our government has been working for five years there and we are talking of the work we have done for people “.

“Ajmal sahab considered himself a kingmaker and said he had the key to power, now he is afraid he has lost this key,” Naqvi said.

Regarding the BJP giving tickets to Muslim candidates at the assembly ballot boxes, he said Muslims had always received tickets from the BJP, but the basis was still winnability.

“We are a political party and we take everyone, we do not believe in excluding a part of society,” he said.

Elections in Assam are held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, while polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will take place in a single phase on April 6.

Elections for the West Bengal Assembly take place in eight phases which began with the ballot for 30 seats on March 27. The count of all seats will take place on May 2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos