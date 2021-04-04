Comparing the results of the recent 3 presidential candidate poll of 2024, who is the champion?





Jakarta – Recently, three institutions survey The results of the national survey released on who should be a presidential candidate. Who are the champions of the three institutions survey the? -Results of the poll of the presidential candidates of the SMRC Based on information from the SMRC survey cited on Thursday (1/4/2021), President Joko Widodo’s name is in fact number one. However, Prabowo then took second place with a percentage of 13.4%. Of course, this percentage beat other candidates, such as DKI Governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. The national SMRC survey was conducted from February 28 to March 8, 2021 with 1,064 respondents selected at random and interviewed face to face. Margin of error research is 3.07%. Here are the results: 1. Jokowi 15.2 percent

2. Prabowo 13.4 percent

3. Ganjar Pranowo 6.1 percent

4. Anies Baswedan 5.4 percent

5. Sandiaga Uno 3.1 percent

6. Ridwan Kamil 2.2 percent

7. Basuki T Purnama 2.0 percent

8. Hary Tanoe 1.2 percent

9. AHY 0.9 percent

10. SBY 0.7 percent In the semi-open question format, Prabowo Subianto received the most support at 20%, followed by Anies Baswedan (11.2%), Ganjar Pranowo (8.8%), Sandiaga Uno (5%), Ridwan Kamil (4.8%), Basuki T Purnama (4.8%), AHY (3.5%) and Tri Rismaharini (3.1%). The other names are less than 3% and those who do not know 17.6%. In a closed-choice simulation of 15 names, Prabowo Subianto received the most support (20.8%), followed by Anies Baswedan (13.1%), Ganjar Pranowo (12%), Sandiaga Uno (7.4%) ), Ridwan Kamil (6.7%)), AHY (5.2%), Tri Rismaharini (5.2%) and other names below 3%. Those who do not know are 19.7%. -Results of the survey of Indonesian presidential candidates Politika Charta Switch to an institution survey Another national, namely Charta Politika Indonesia, the name of Prabowo Subianto in the results of this survey soared to a percentage of 19.4 percent. Prabowo was able to beat 17 other well-known names that were included in the 2024 presidential candidate market. The survey method used is a sampling systematic verification of 1,200 respondents. Fault tolerance (margin of error) about 2.83% with a confidence level of 95%. The survey was conducted from March 20 to 24, 2021. Respondents were Indonesian citizens over the age of 17. “The presidential election has faked 12 names, Prabowo Subianto 19.6 percent,” Charta Politika said in a written statement on Sunday (3/28). The results are as follows: -Prabowo Subianto 19.6 percent

-Panowo’s reward was 16.0%

-Anies Baswedan 12.6 percent

-Sandiaga Uno 9.3 percent

-Ridwan Kamil 8.1 percent

-Tri Rismaharini 5.3 percent

-Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono 4.8 percent

-Mahfud MD 3.8 percent

-Erick Thohir 2.1 percent

-Moeldoko 1.3 percent

-Maharani 1.2 percent

-Gatot Nurmantyo 0.6 percent Also watch the video “ Poll: the majority of citizens do not agree with the president for 3 periods ”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

The voice of the young people who have chosen Anies Baswedan as presidential candidate, see next page.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos