Boris Johnson is a man of principle. We should thank Jennifer Arcuri for exposing them | Boris Johnson

I will not say why or how I became the Earl of Craven’s mistress at fifteen. If Jennifer Arcur is new, extended account of her sexual adventures cannot compete in ambition or polish with the memories of Harriette Wilson, which caused a sensation in 1825, her memories deserved better than to be ignored by BBC, snubbed by media supporters of the Prime Minister and reluctantly appreciated by his detractors. Was there really no political substance in this generous new evidence of such sordid, reckless, and ethically empty behavior?

Perhaps, as some wearily suggested, only the very unsophisticated will still shrink from scenes like the one detailed by Arcuri that preceded Boris Johnson’s appearance between his wife and Princess Anne in a ceremony. Olympic. I couldn’t even find his sock. This stuff probably happens on the BBC all the time. Same yawn with the mayor’s panting requests (Photo x) when the lovers were apart. Given his long-advertised assignments, it’s hardly surprising that the mayor recites Shakespeare with the much younger literature fan he was about to fuck on the couch, minutes before his wife arrived. at home. Although Macbeth is an unexpected choice. What song was it? If it’s done when it’s done, then it’s good it was done quickly, go on Jennifer, old maid, she’s got to come back any minute.

But even though long exposure to Johnson has desensitized many to these horrors, the Sunday mirrorThe story of his has shown in an unprecedented way how the Prime Minister has worked unceremoniously, for years, in the pursuit of extra-marital sex. When you enjoy, like that, the grueling routine of isolating the next target and sneaking up their number, finding meeting places, dodging security personnel, having meals, reciting sonnet 29 (again) , then dealing with pregnancies, discoveries, denials, household explosions, all of that, over and over again, it’s not going to leave much time, is it, with the Telegraph columns to drop, plus a book, maybe even a child or six playing? Factor in demanding histrionics of the genre Johnson would have appreciated during the (declined) four-year affair with Petronella Wyatt and we probably got the wrong sense of her priorities. He is not a leading politician enslaved to priapism, but the reverse: a libertine of the pound for whom public life rewards mainly for his sexual opportunities, his soothing alibis for women and this most tantalizing bait, a high status.

After a dinner in a long Italian place a Boris Johnson blue plaque, the Conduit Street Casanova, groped here 2005-2012 he screamed for a kiss in the street: it’s my city, I don’t care. As mayor and then in government, Johnson could play at being crazy, mean and dangerous namely. Out of the office, eh, what? Crispin Odey?

Other than divorce, the remaining threat to Johnsons’ arrangements came, given endless lenient press, from the late Lord Nolan. In 1994, Nolan was commissioned by John Major to save politics from the Tory sleaze. We seek to restore respect for the ethical values ​​inherent in the idea of ​​public service, Nolan wrote of Seven principles: altruism, integrity, objectivity, responsibility, openness, honesty, leadership. Law enforcement was another issue. Formal procedures have a role to play, Nolan said, but at the end of the day, it’s the consciences of individuals that matter. By the time George Osborne and David Cameron rushed to get rich, the idea was already funny. We now find ourselves with, on the one hand, the faded sampler of Nolans; on the other hand, Johnsons has decorated numerous wallpapers, an ever-expanding development of the Auge luxury stables.

That Johnson knew about Nolan is evident from a characteristic insult reply to a question in 2009, after his dubious donation of coveted London art work to a dedicated hack. I support the Nolan principles. I support the Nolan sisters! I support Sidney Nolan! I do indeed.

Now Johnson has Allegra Stratton to embody her contempt for responsibility. After the Sunday mirror the revelations rekindled questions about preferential treatment and 120,000 from public funds, she said: He follows the Nolan principles when conducting himself in public life. Anyone familiar with Johnson’s new principles of public life appreciated that according to revised Principle 6, Manufacturing, Stratton was just doing his job. With his homage to principle 1, greedJohnson recently hinted at the existence of a parallel Johnson code, but it took Arcuri, with additional input from Cameron, the prime minister turned lobbyist, to bring back the rigor of the rewrite.

Johnson’s Principle 1: Greed

(As above, replaces the selflessness of the Nolans.) Public office holders should make decisions only in their own best interest or that of their friends / family.

2. Shamelessness

(Replaces integrity.) Public office holders should accept gifts from generous individuals and organizations who may expect favors in return.

3. Personal interest

(Formerly objectivity.) When appointing, awarding contracts, etc., public office holders should not allow merit to affect choices made exclusively for their own benefit, that of their supporters, their family or their friends.

4. Lack of responsibility

(Replaces responsibility.) Public office holders should not submit to scrutiny of their actions.

5. Concealment

(Formerly openness.) Public office holders have a duty to be as opaque as possible about their actions.

6. Manufacturing

(Replaces honesty.) Public office holders are expected to lie freely about any private interest in their public office.

7. Eligibility

(Formerly leadership.) Public office holders should, for example, demonstrate their support for these principles, which apply to all aspects of personal enrichment.

Does it go far enough? If there are already glaring omissions in Johnson’s principles of public life, it’s because Nolan never mentioned their opposites. Even in the earlier days of the sleazy, qualities such as diligence, courtesy and respect for human life were among those he strangely took for granted in our officials.