International travel call; No more questions for Cameron; Fuel prices up for the fifth month; Amazon Urination Excuses – Car Dealer Magazine

Here are the headlines for Sunday, April 4

‘Bring back international travel’

The bosses of the main British airlines want the Prime Minister to give them the green light for international travel within a few weeks.

The managing directors of British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic as well as the commercial body Airlines UK wrote to Boris Johnson, in a letter published by The Sun, while the ministers had made clear the ban on foreigners. the trip will be in place until at least May 17.

Once lifted, it will be replaced by a risk-based “ traffic light ” system with red, orange and green ratings for countries around the world.

Plan the Covid Status Certification System

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson must make plans to develop a ‘Covid Status Certification’ system to allow the safe return of mass gatherings and indoor events as lockdown restrictions ease in England .

Officials are planning a series of test events over the next few months as they seek a way to reopen sites such as football fields and nightclubs without the need for social distancing.

Johnson, who will give more details on Monday, said the government was doing “ all we can ” to allow mass events to return.

More questions for Cameron and his loan plan advisor

A controversial financier at the center of a lobbying line was able to push through a government loan program he benefited from citing the authority of then Prime Minister David Cameron, according to a new report.

According to the Sunday Times, a cache of leaked emails shows how Lex Greensill told officials in 2012 that ‘the Prime Minister’ demanded that he implement his ideas ‘across government’ ‘.

He reportedly sent his draft NHS pharmacy loan plan to senior officials but was so confident he told them: ‘We are not asking for your approval’.

Teachers ‘treated with contempt by the government’

A leader of a teachers’ union was today to launch a scathing attack on the government for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its actions towards school staff.

Patrick Roach, secretary general of the NASUWT, will accuse ministers of treating teachers “with contempt” by failing to reward their efforts with a salary increase.

Addressing the NASUWT annual virtual conference, he will accuse the government of “incompetence”, adding that “schools should not be left to pick up the pieces left by the pandemic”.

Scientists Online Game Shows Risks Of AI Emotion Recognition

Scientists invite people to make faces on their webcams and smartphones to see the controversial artificial intelligence emotion recognition technology in action.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and UCL have created a website called Emojify to help people understand how computers can be used to scan facial expressions and detect emotions.

Dr Alexa Hagerty, project manager and researcher at the Cambridges Leverhulme Center for the Future of Intelligence, said the technology, already in use in some parts of the world, was “ powerful ” but “ flawed ”.

Amazon says sorry for refusing to urinate

Amazon has apologized for a tweet it sent to an American politician over a week ago, denying that its employees work so hard that they have to urinate in empty water bottles.

He also admitted that some delivery drivers may have had to urinate in bottles and pledged to improve their working conditions.

The issue was raised on March 24 by Wisconsin representative Mark Pocan, who responded to a tweet from an Amazon executive who said the company was a progressive workplace. Amazon then apologized to him and acknowledged that delivery drivers can and do. find it difficult to find toilets due to traffic or sometimes rural roads ”.

Fuel prices rose for the fifth consecutive month

According to RAC Fuel Watch, March saw the fifth consecutive month of rising gasoline and diesel prices in UK markets.

With the average price of a liter of gasoline at 126.28 pence and diesel at 129.07 pence, drivers must pay 12.2 pence and 11.4 pence more for each liter respectively than at the beginning of November , an increase of about 10%. in just five months.

It now costs 6.68 more to fill a 55-liter gasoline car than in November (69.45 in total), and 6.29 more to fill an equivalent-sized diesel car (70.99).

Here are the Saturday car dealership headlines you might have missed

Dispersal order issued

A dispersal order ordering people and groups to leave Bristol city center was issued as protests unfolded across England against plans to increase police powers.

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands marched through towns to protest the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on nonviolent protests, including those on trial. noisy or annoying, convicted persons liable to fines or prison terms.

Throughout the day, thousands of people took part in what various police forces called “peaceful” Kill the Bill protests in areas such as London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Dorset and Bristol.

Time to address unproven verdict in Scottish courts, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said it is time to see whether Scotland sticks to its controversial, unproven verdict, as part of efforts to tackle ‘disgracefully low’ conviction rates for rape and sexual assault.

The premier, who was trained as a lawyer, revealed that she had personally changed her mind on the matter.

It comes on the heels of appeals to overturn the verdict in one of three judgments available in trials in Scotland by Rape Crisis Scotland.The organization launched a campaign in 2018 with a woman known as Miss M, who successfully sued the man who had been cleared for damage.

Weather outlook

Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine in England and Wales, the BBC says, but northern Scotland will see outbreaks of rain and increasing winds spreading south. Northern Ireland will be rainy in the early evening.

The rain will turn cold and wintry for Scotland this evening and Northern Ireland will also see outbreaks of rain. There is no shortage of Wales and England either, with rain in the north moving south.

Easter Monday will be wet and windy in Scotland, and the evening the rain has reached Northern Ireland and the North of England. The far north will also have winter showers, although the south is expected to remain dry and have sunny spells.