The impossible office ?; U.K. Prime Minister in Age of Upheaval reviews power outages in # 10 | Policy books

Freinstalled as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson returned from Buckingham Palace to tell members of his entourage that the Queen had told him: I don’t know why anyone would want this post. His response to Her Majesty is not known. He might have replied that he had aspired to be the King of the World since childhood and that obtaining the keys to number 10 was the closest available approximation to achieving that ambition.

In theory, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is one of the most powerful positions in the democratic world. Like an American president, he or she is the public face of the country abroad and the center of attention of the media at home. Unlike an American president, there is no term limit. As long as you can keep the voters and your party sufficiently satisfied, you can have a very long reign. Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair have both done over a decade. John Major is often seen as a short, miserable interlude between them, but even he managed seven years at number 10.

They come to the office with their big dreams only to find that most of them are crumbling to dust

Ministerial selections for a US president are subject to Senate approval. The British Prime Minister can seat anyone he chooses at the top table. You can build a team of all talents. Or, as Johnson demonstrated, you can create a cabinet of nodding dogs. The coalition government, with all the restrictions and compromises that this implies, is typical in much of Europe. The UK electoral system is designed to transform minority voting shares into one-party rule. In very few other places, 44% of the vote will be the overwhelming parliamentary majority the Conservatives won in 2019.

A modern prime minister may not be able to function in the blatantly corrupt manner of the prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole, who used a Secret Service fund to buy parliamentary votes and general elections. But the 55th occupant of Number 10 would likely agree with Walpoles’ cynical observation that all politicians have their price. The Prime Minister still has broad patronage to exercise and the guards against outrageous behavior are extremely flexible. Johnson parachuted his own brother, along with a group of Brexit and media cronies, to the House of Lords. Lucrative Covid-related contracts have been speeded up in the hands of conservative cronies.

As Asquith once pointed out, PMs are free to define the job as they see fit. They can run through all government business, they can appeal to the best minds in the land if they have the wit to do so, and they can take the lead in any cause that drives them.

Yet the job is claimed to have become dysfunctionally difficult in these thought-provoking books by academics specializing in the study of the office of prime minister. Premiers are struggling to set their agendas and achieve their goals. They come to the office with their big dreams only to find that most of them are crumbling to dust. They try to shake things up by pulling the state levers, then complain that the controls are rubber. Premiers may seem all-powerful as they strut the national stage, but behind the curtain we often find a quivering creature constantly struggling to survive and often overwhelmed by the overwhelming pressures of standing. The hectic pace of events and the swift responses demanded by the 24/7 media leave modern leaders so busy fighting fires that they have little time to think or plan. Anthony Seldon wonders: how much more effective and strategic could prime ministers be if they had more space on their agenda?

Boris Johnson during First Ministers’ Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA

Mark Garnett focuses on a related problem. Since Thatcher, prime ministers and their aides have been possessed by a strong impetus to centralize control of both power and ideas at number 10. This has left the building and its main occupant overburdened, while the capacity of the departments to Whitehall was hollowed out and the status of ministers declined. British prime ministers are so prominent in the landscape that the rest of the cabinet has grown so small.

Both of these books offer a clever and insightful account of the evolution of the role, but I’m not convinced the work has become a unique challenge or deserves special sympathy. Seldon insists on the superior longevity of German chancellors, but what about the French? They recently struggled to find a president they liked enough to get re-elected. François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy were expelled from the Lyse Palace after only one mandate. Emmanuel Macron, who faces an election next year, risks suffering the same fate. If you think British politics are a treacherous game, what about Australian snakepit? Scott Morrisons’ four immediate predecessors as Prime Minister, two Liberals and two Labor, have been removed from their posts by their own parties. The carnage in Canberra has been so bloody that some emergency workers have reportedly stopped asking patients to name the prime minister, saying it was no longer a reliable indicator of mental health.

Joe Biden is striving to get off to a good start as US president. His urgency is informed by the recollection that Barack Obama accomplished a lot in his first two years in the White House, but not in the last six years after the midterm elections gave Republicans the power to hold him back. block in Congress.

Gordon Brown: A great chancellor, but a struggling prime minister. Photograph: Andrew Milligan / PA

The idea that it has become more difficult to be the tenant of number 10 is surely influenced by a recent series of occupants of the office who have been unsuited to it. Gordon Brown was a formidable chancellor, but a struggling prime minister. His most positive period was during the financial crisis where he was able to effectively return to his old job. Theresa Mays introverted and discouraged personality trembled under the spotlight falling on a PM. Six years in the difficult role of Home Secretary proved inadequate training for number 10. David Camerons discovered essential flippancy when he recklessly promised and then lost the Brexit referendum that killed his job as Prime Minister. Seldon laments that Cameron came to number 10 without any previous ministerial experience and suggests that prime ministers are best served battle-tested in other cabinet positions. He believes the job is best done by someone in their fifties, old enough to have gained some wisdom, but still young enough to have the stamina to face the relentless demands of the top job. Yet the cases of Brown and May suggest that the cabinet’s previous experience is no guarantee of success in a role unlike any other in government.

Communication skills and the other qualities we associate with the idea of ​​charisma are often seen as an essential prerequisite for a modern leader. But Johnsons’ serial mess on the coronavirus crisis underscored the big difference between being a powerful activist and a diligent administrator and clear-eyed strategist.

No, it is not an impossible job. Just a bloody difficult task that requires a wide range of skills, all of which are possessed by very few people.

Lest we be tempted to cry over the pressure on a modern prime minister, remember that the compensation is heavy. You get the use of a pad in central London and a lovely country house. The pay isn’t that bad, and you’re pretty much assured of a post-premier paycheck from company gigs and speaking engagements. As amazing as it may sound, there are people willing to give up over 100,000 to listen to Ms. May on leadership and even bigger sums for Mr. Camerons’ advice on how to be successful.

Andrew Rawnsley is the chief political commentator of the Observer

