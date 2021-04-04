No one can withdraw the powers of the South Punjab secretariat: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that no one could withdraw the powers of the South Punjab Secretariat, adding that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and that the province of southern Punjab was part of the party manifesto.

Addressing a press conference in Multan on Sunday, FM Qureshi said the southern Punjab secretariat would continue to have powers regardless of whether Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remains in power or not.

He said that the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat was not an individual matter but a question concerning the whole population of this region.

He said those who were trying to create an obstacle to the southern Punjab secretariat should face him first.

He said all members of national and provincial assemblies, ministers and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would protect the secretariat.

The foreign minister said his son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi had informed him of the notification that the powers of the southern Punjab secretariat were withdrawn upon his return after attending a conference abroad.

He said all ministers, MPAs even the chief minister were unaware of the notification. He called the notification a conspiracy against the Punjab government because approval was not taken by the CM or the provincial cabinet before it was released.

He said the notification went against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the establishment of the southern province of Punjab.

If everything has to be done in Lahore, why a sum of 4 billion rupees was spent on the secretariat of southern Punjab, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the southern Punjab province part of the party manifesto as part of his vision to facilitate people from disadvantaged areas.

He said he himself discussed the issue of notification with various officers in the province, adding that even IGP Punjab confirmed that powers had been delegated to another IG South Punjab.

FM Qureshi said he would hold a meeting with CM Buzdar on Monday to further discuss the matter and request a proper investigation.

He said any conspiracy to establish the southern province of Punjab would be defeated.

He said CM Usman Buzdar has formed a committee chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukhat to present recommendations for amending the operating rules for the southern province of Punjab.

He said Pakistan had always tried to normalize its relations with India and firmly believed that the problems could only be resolved through dialogue.

He said Pakistan and India were nuclear powers and therefore could not afford war. He said Pakistan had a clear position on trade with India and added that now it was India’s turn to create a comfortable environment for dialogue.

The Foreign Minister expressed concern about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India (IIOJ & K) and said that the people of Kashmir and the various political parties have already rejected the decision government of India on August 5, 2019.

He said that various international human rights organizations had raised their voices against human rights violations at the IIOJ & K.

He said China has enjoyed good friendly relations with Pakistan over the past decades. When asked about the recent environmental conference in America to which Pakistan was not invited, FM Qureshi said the US government only invited countries responsible for the pollution.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a role model for developing countries when it came to his efforts to control global warming and environmental pollution. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader to launch a billion-tree project taking the issue of climate change seriously.

“I wrote a letter to Administration Special Envoy Joe Biden and former US Secretary of State in which I indicated that Pakistan and America have the same environmental policy and that two countries can work together on the issue, ”Qureshi added.

On another question, Makdhoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that various signs can be noticed that Maryam Safdar intended to go abroad adding that Rana Sanaullah’s recent statement reflects the same.

He added, however, that whether to stay in Pakistan or go abroad would depend on court orders.

He said Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had obtained court permission for medical treatment abroad but now appeared medically fit. He said Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif must return to Pakistan, trust justice and defend himself.

Responding to another question, FM Qureshi said the selection of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate opposition leader has become one of the main reasons for the division in the PDM ranks, adding that nine PDM parties allege that the PPP and the ANP were responsible for this division.

He said it was an internal PDM matter and he didn’t want to comment. He said nine PDM parties said the issue was controversial. He said, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani lives in our city and that he would congratulate him after the controversy is over.

Responding to another question, the foreign minister said cabinet changes were part of governance, adding that Asad Umer was finance minister earlier, but now heads another ministry and also has important responsibilities within from NCOC now.

He said Hafeez Sheikh would have continued to work as finance minister had he been elected senator but votes were bought in the senatorial elections.

When asked about the behavior of the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, FM Qureshi said that the Jeddah Consulate and the employees are the servants of the public, not the masters.

He said officials had been deployed to consulates to facilitate the participation of Pakistanis abroad and added that strict measures would be taken against them in the event of public complaints.

