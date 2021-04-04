Politics
UK race report: Culture wars could be a success for Boris Johnson. But experts say they’re only looking at Britain’s problems
Sir Humphrey Appleby, the amoral official who served his lazy minister on the BBC’s long-running series, could have allowed himself a wry smile this week at the release of a report on racial inequalities which, although it comes from ‘an independent panel, had strong echoes of the opinion expressed by the UK government on the issue. However, like many of Sir Humphrey’s fictitious ploys, this one risks igniting the very problems he claims to solve.
The report’s phased release began with a summary of the findings that made headlines across the country on Wednesday morning. He said the report found no evidence to support “the well-meaning idealism of many young people who claim the country is still institutionally racist.” In fact, the successes of part of the UK’s ethnic minority population should be “seen as a model for other white majority countries”.
‘Poor quality work’
“It was pretty universal on the part of everyone who was credible in these areas, who all said it was shoddy work,” said Jonathan Portes, professor of public policy at King’s College London and an economist. chief at the Cabinet Office between 2008 and 2011. “What they’re trying to justify a particular rhetoric about racism in the UK,” he told CNN.
The report was politicized from the start to downplay legitimate concerns about racism and how to deal with it, activists say. “The whole structure of this commission had to fit into this worldview they had from the start of the report,” said Simon Wolley, founding director of Operation Black Vote and chairman of the government advisory unit on racial disparity in July of last year.
“The way this was spun is evidence based policy, not policy based on evidence,” Wolley added.
Although the commission is independent from the government, experts said the report’s findings echoed the “war awakening” mentality of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his administration.
CNN has contacted Downing Street for comment.
No liability
“It is absolutely essential that a government watchdog … be seen as independent and impartial,” said Martin Bright, editor of Index on Censorship. “It is of great concern to the public to come to conclusions that are acceptable to ministers before seeing all the evidence, as whistleblower Alice O’Keefe suggests,” he added. CNN has reached out to HMIC for comment.
Social divisions
The race report “was always going to cause that kind of backlash. And presumably that was part of the intention,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.
By ignoring calls from Black Lives Matter protesters and playing into the culture wars debate, the government is appealing to its traditional Conservative base and new working class voters in northern England, many of whom have put an end to to their long-standing allegiance to the opposition Labor Party in the 2019 general election.
Therefore, the denial of institutional racism would directly appeal to socially conservative voters across the country who feel anxious about cultural change, feel defensive – in terms of attitudes towards race, and feel unduly criticized. by what the government called the ‘woke up the warriors,’ Bale said.
The long-term risk with this approach, however, is the further deprivation of young Britons, many of whom are suffering amid the pandemic-induced recession.
“Many young people, whether from an ethnic minority or a white majority, are very attached to these issues and will remember this report and take it as a signal that the Conservatives have no understanding of their values “Bale said. It will also lead to broader concerns that the party “is not getting what it wants in housing, benefits, education and jobs – this may not bode well. . [electorally] long term, ”he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]