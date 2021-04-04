



Outlook 04 April 2021 20:33 IST Here are the main foreign stories at 2030 hours outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 FGN20: LANKA-PÂQUES

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to take action against the perpetrators of the deadly Easter attacks in 2019 that left 270 dead, as members of the Christian minority community celebrated Easter Sunday across the island country in a context of enhanced security.

FGN13: PAK-JUD-SENTENCE

Lahore: A Pakistani counterterrorism court has sentenced five mastermind behind the Mumbai attack, Hafiz Saeeds Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), to nine years in jail each in a terrorist financing case.

FGN26: UK-LD PROTEST

London: A total of 107 people were arrested after clashes between officers and protesters at a “Kill the Bill” protest in central London on Saturday, Metropolitan Police said.

FGN27: JORDAN-3E PRINCE

Jerusalem: A senior Jordanian official on Sunday accused the country’s former crown prince of conspiring with foreign elements in a malicious plot that threatened national security. (AP)

FGN19: CHINA-BOAT-LD CAPSIZE

Beijing: Twelve people were killed and four are still missing after a fishing boat sank in east China’s Zhejiang province on Sunday morning, the Maritime Search and Rescue Center said. Province.

FGN12: NEPAL-POLITICAL

Kathmandu: Nepal’s main opposition party, the Nepalese Congress, has launched moves to overthrow Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and form an alternative government under his leadership with the support of the CPN-Maoist Center and other parties.

FGN25: INDONESIA-2ND LAND SLIDE

Jakarta: Landslides and flash floods caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 41 people and displaced thousands, the country’s disaster relief agency said on Sunday . More than two dozen others were still missing. (AP)

FGN24: VIRUS-PAK-PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the third wave of the coronavirus was extremely dangerous compared to the previous two waves, warning that his government would be forced to impose major restrictions if people did not follow standard operating procedures (SOP ).

FGN14: VIRUS-UK-RESTRICTIONS

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a series of measures, including so-called ‘Covid passports’, to allow mass events such as sports matches and nightclubs to resume in full security as England’s lockdown is eased in stages. PTI SCY

Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

