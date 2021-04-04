TTT interview – Lobsang Sangay – President of the Tibetan government in exile

Similarities between the oppression of Tibet by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and East Turkestan (Xinjiang)

In Tibet and East Turkestan, a systematic attack on identity; targeting of language, religion and culture is underway.

The spitting out of the “patriotic education campaign” waged against Tibetans, especially Tibetan monks and nuns decades ago, and which continues today is similar to the “religious and political education campaign” waged in East Turkestan.

As some may know, the current East Turkestan Party Secretary previously held the same post in the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

During this period, the number of security checkpoints and the local police force increased exponentially, as did state control over Buddhist monasteries and a dense surveillance network such as the grid system. which was later reproduced in East Turkistan.

Likewise, a law making “ethnic unity” obligatory in East Turkestan was also passed in the so-called TAR.

It is worrying that the vagueness of the terms of the law makes it a tool of justification in the persecution of local ethnic minorities.

Therefore, it seems that most of the monitoring systems and sinister policies implemented in Tibet have been exported to East Turkistan and those implemented in East Turkistan have now been brought back to Tibet.

Like Tibet, domestic security spending in East Turkestan (Chinese for Xinjiang) is increasing at an alarming rate.

Without even addressing the grievances of the Tibetan people, just months after Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, security spending in Tibet has skyrocketed.

All of this growing security-related spending, especially in Tibet and East Turkestan, validates growing repressive policies in the form of the application of different surveillance systems.

So what happened in East Turkistan is happening in Tibet and what happened in Tibet is happening in East Turkistan.

Therefore, what happened in East Turkestan and Tibet could happen anywhere.

PRC imperialism – how much does X’s personality have to do with it?

Many observers strongly agree that Xi is China’s most powerful leader since Mao.

The inherent nature of the Chinese political system manifests the thought of Xi Jinpings and more after its approval, within the framework of the Chinese constitution.

China under Xis was marked by significant development with the rise of greater economic leverage after becoming the world’s second-largest economy.

And with his growing global influence and dominance, Xi intends to establish a China-centric regional network structure.

The political mechanisms led by Xi Jinping show all the contours of an Imperialist People’s Republic of China (PRC).

For example, there is clear evidence of imperialist behavior in Xi Jinpings’ approach to various issues – both domestically and externally – since Xi has been the head of the CCP.

Its efforts to sinicize the so-called ethnic groups, including Tibet, southern Mongolia and East Turkistan by means of oppression and repression, reflect the reality that these regions will remain sources of insecurity for the consolidation. of power by Xis.

This draconian reign over these regions testifies to a real imperialist and authoritarian regime.

Likewise, in some of its main foreign policy objectives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the rhetoric of the Chinese dream and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and its community of shared destiny, all exhaled an imperialist allure.

Specifically, Xi has launched an ambitious infrastructure project; the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also called the New Silk Road which stretches from East Asia to Europe, and which greatly extends the economic and political influence of China.

The BIS has now effectively become an instrument for asserting Chinese might and its ideals offering an alternative to the dominant Western liberal order – manifesting the contours of imperialist nature.

Likewise, the Xi Jinpings administration has also embarked on a concerted imperialist policy in terms of territorial expansion towards its neighboring states, notably India, Nepal, Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar and Tibet, while that there has also been a sustained increase in the military presence in the South China Sea. . China has been accused of both trespassing and its illegal territorial claim in the South China Sea. These are increasingly seen as advancing China’s interests and representing the dawn of a new colonial power.

The role of the Biden administration

The whole world is going through a critical period due to the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China.

Additionally, the international community sees the Chinese threat in the form of China’s economic debt trap methods under the Belt & Road Initiative flagship program, and Chinese health diplomacy during the period of pandemic reconciliation. .

At this point, the U.S. government passed the landmark Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, whichreaffirmed America’s commitment to issues of human rights, religious freedom and self-reliance.

The enactment of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act sent a loud message that the U.S. government will remain steadfast in its support for Tibetan rights and freedoms and will not hesitate to tackle the threat of Tibetans. China’s rights violations and violations on the world stage.

The state of the Tibetan struggle in Tibet itself

The Chinese government is rapidly stepping up the role of big data by maintaining Beijing’s technological stranglehold on the Tibetan people, according to Claude Arpi, a Tibet observer and longtime Tibetologist.

But in recent years, sets in the sky and traps on the ground have grown larger, tighter, and more digitized, thanks to the use of big data and artificial intelligence tools.

Since October 2011, CCP cadres have been stationed in every village and monastery in Tibet.

As of May 2012, new offices, known as Network Unit Offices, have been established in cities to improve block-level security management.

In May 2013, a network of local reporting systems known as the Advanced Double Linked Household System was established across Tibet.

As a result of these increasingly intrusive surveillance systems in Tibet, the area could overflow, as could a pot placed on high heat and well covered.

The heat in this metaphor is that China is trying to forcefully assimilate, in this case, Tibetans in the name of state building.

This forceful act will further create widespread resentment among members of the repressed groups, who already have deeply rooted resentments.

And now, due to intrusive surveillance, minority groups cannot openly voice their grievances, thus leading to preference falsification (a theory developed by Timur Kuran, referring to the act of deliberately distorting one’s genuine opinions and desires under perceived social pressures).

Tsering Woeser (a banned Tibetan writer and blogger living in Beijing) clearly elucidated the situation in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, as follows:

In the heart of old Lhasa around the Jokhang temple, armed police can often be seen randomly arresting monks or young people in Tibetan costume for questioning and recording.

Ordinary Tibetans are suspicious of each other, even their own parents, fearing that there may be police informers or spies among them.

The works of experts like Adrian Zenz and James Leibold also speak of the risks associated with the increasing securitization in Xinjiang, which may be linked to the situation in Tibet. They argue that one of the risks is that brutal securitization exacerbates ethnic tensions.

The main cause of the 2008 uprising in Tibet was insecurity about Tibetan identity.

China’s severe crackdown and continued crackdown have fueled great resentment and insecurity among Tibetans.

The insecurity dilemma has not ended its tragic course and it is only a matter of time before Tibetans rise up against the regime again.

One thing that is clear is that resentment among the Tibetan people may have peaked because of the CCP’s ever-increasing restrictions on their religion and culture.

With the recent implementation of a military-style coercive labor program in the first seven months of 2020, the Tibet Autonomous Region has trained more than half a million rural surplus workers.

According to media reports released in October 2019, these camps include Tibetans of all ages, cover the entire region, and are separate from the coercive vocational training of high school students and young adults.

In other words, increasingly intrusive surveillance, leading to invasion of privacy, may become a cause of future unrest.

It now seems clear that, if the CCP continues its current repressive policies in Tibet and Xinjiang, it will have boiling pots, rather than crucibles, in its backyard.

About the Author: Nadir Ali Wani, director of the Center for Peace and Justice and a resident of Hawal in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recently contributed to this article based on an interview with Lobsang Sangay, chairman of the Tibetan government in exile regarding Chinese actions in East Turkestan and Tibet.

He holds an MA in Conflict Studies and International Relations from Jawahar Lal Nehru University, New Delhi, and has a continuing interest in the study of conflicts in South Asia with a particular interest in related international politics. with China, Islam and Kashmir.