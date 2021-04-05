CM is afraid of Modi and Amit Shah, alleges Undavalli





Former Undavalli MP Arun Kumar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at a meeting on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, hosted by the Writers Academy, at the public library here on Sunday, Mr. Arun Kumar questioned why the chief minister was not withdrawing the Center on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue, when people gave the YSR Congress Party 151 seats in the assembly. This was not expected of the son of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, said Arun Kumar. The former MP demanded that Mr. Jagan make it clear whether he would stand with the people or sail with Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. Mr. Arun Kumar called for a debate to be organized on the issue of VSP in Parliament and for demonstrations to be organized against the privatization of VSP by taking the support of all these MPs, who were ready to support the cause. He also wondered why the opposition leader and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not speak against the Union government. Common people were of the opinion that the chief minister would go against the Center for saving the VSP, he said. The Center had already made it clear to VSP that it would sell the factory or close it, said Mr. Arun Kumar. He wondered if capitalism meant ceding the steel plant to Ambani and Adani. He demanded that all state deputies oppose the sale of the VSP. A statement must be made on the PSV and sent to the Prime Minister. The president of the Writers Academy, VV Ramana Murthy, chaired.

