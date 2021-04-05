CHECK THE FACTS: Jokowi issues a presidential decree on state finances for emergencies, right?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – A copy presidential decision circulating in cyberspace. The presidential decree stipulates that the state finances are in a state of emergency. Is it correct? The presidential decree seems signed President Joko Widodo accompanied by the inscription with the phrase “the copy is faithful to the original” it turns out hoaks simple. According to the head of the Public Relations Office of the State Secretariat, Eddy Cahyono Sugiarto, the government has never issued a presidential decree regarding the stipulation of the state’s financial emergencies. Eddy Cahyono in a written statement on Monday morning (05/04/2021) responded to the news or information release related to the publication of a presidential decree regarding the determination of the state’s financial emergencies. The scattered fact sheet is dated March 17, 2021 and states that the SBI Fund (080264) -24 SD is an aid fund to be used for the development and prosperity of the people as well as to determine the financial urgency of the Indonesian state. “We hereby declare that the news / information circulating is false (hoax),” said Eddy. So far, the government has never issued a presidential decree regarding the determination of the state’s financial emergencies, he added. Previously, a digital sheet on the Presidential Decree on Determining State Financial Emergencies was released with three regulations. The first stipulates that the SBI Fund (080264) -24 SD is used as an aid fund intended for the development and the well-being of the population. Second, determine Indonesia’s state of emergency which needs to be addressed as soon as possible. No later than March 31, 2021 (it is hoped that all related banks will cooperate for the smooth disbursement of SBI funds as mentioned above) Third, this presidential decree comes into force on the date of its stipulation. Eddy firmly stated that the presidential decree was false information or hoax. Watch the featured video below: quality content

