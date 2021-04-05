PM Narendra Modi and CM Patnaik praised the fake environmentalist





Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera, at a press meeting on Saturday, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks praising Bijay Kabi, who is director of the NGO APOWA, for making a 25 acre mangrove forest in Badakot village under Rajnagar Block. Behera alleged that it was a purely unfortunate and irresponsible act on the part of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister to praise Kabi without knowing the truth. While PM Modi in his 75th episode of Mann ki-Baat praised Kabi for converting 25 acres of land to mangrove forest in Badakot on March 28, CM Patnaik also tapped Kabi on his tweet page on March 13 by tweeting Congratulating the efforts of environmentalist Bijay Kumar Kabi and the villagers of Kendraparas Badakot village who have created 25 acres of mangrove forest in 12 years. This initiative will inspire others to reforest and protect the environment. How could the PM and CM behave irresponsibly without sufficient fact-checking and investigating? They praised the person and made him an example for others without knowing the truth, Behera said, adding that it was the villagers of Badakot who raised the forests on two acres of land while Kabi has nothing to do with it. with the project. So this is a case of misplaced generosity, Behera said. Behera alleged that in 2015, the forestry department gave a project to the NGO Kabis APOWA to ranch mangroves on 42 hectares of land in four seaside villages, including Goja, Chitakhola, Debendranarayanpur and Charigharia under the Rajnagar block. with funds of Rs 10.72 lakh under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project Program (ICZMP). A Somanath Barik from Silapokhari village subsequently filed an RTI application with the Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division for information on the mangrove reforestation project. The response provided by the authority concerned is quite surprising. It was said that 99 percent of the saplings were found non-existent in most villages as of September 17, 2016. Only 50 percent of the mangrove saplings planted existed in Junusnagar village. Based on an allegation of embezzlement, an investigation is even underway against APOWA, Behera informed. He demanded an apology from the Prime Minister and the CM for their irresponsible act, in addition to a high-level investigation into the matter and action against the NGO and its director for misleading facts through false advertising.

