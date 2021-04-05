Michael Jordan’s love for the game has already led to a trip to the casino involving Donald Trump and a check for $ 15,000





Of course, many people know Michael Jordan exclusively for his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls. However, many people also think of Jordan’s love for the game when they think of the basketball legend. There have also been plenty of Jordan gambling stories published over the years, and some have been quite legendary. Among those legendary stories, one about a trip to a casino involving Donald Trump and a check for $ 15,000.

Michael Jordans’ love for the game is well documented

Many people are familiar with Michael Jordans’ love for the game, as there have been many legendary and not-so-legendary stories released over the years.

One of the less legendary was when he had to testify about a check for $ 57,000 that he wrote to James Slim Bouler, a man who had found himself in trouble for money laundering, according to CBS Sports. Jordan said it was a business loan, but later admitted the check was a gambling debt he had accumulated while playing golf. There was also the moment when Richard Esquinas said in his book, Michael and Me: Our Gambling Addiction My Cry for Help, that Jordan owed him $ 1.25 million for the bets they made while playing golf. . Jordan denied this, however, and the two reportedly settled $ 300,000, per CBS Sports.

Some of the legendary stories, however, include the time Jordan played spades for 36 hours and then postponed the press conference that was supposed to announce he was returning to the NBA because of that game. There were also times when he would bet six figures per hole while playing golf, according to a Charles Barkley interview with Dan Patrick.

These stories, and many more, really showcase Jordan as a person. He is very competitive and likes that there is a lot at stake.

Gambling Night, however, involved Donald Trump and a check for $ 15,000.

His check to Donald Trumps Casino was auctioned off (LR) Michael Jordan and Donald Trump. | Jean Catuffe / GC Images; SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

According to CBS Sports, in 2020, a personal check for $ 15,000 from Michael Jordans that he wrote to a Donald Trump casino in Indiana was auctioned.

The check was for the 1997-98 season, as Jordan wrote on February 16, 1998. Jordan also wrote it to Trump Indiana Inc. “which was a river casino in Gary, Indiana, which closed its doors.

This specific check made history as it became the first that Jordan sent to a casino to be auctioned. According to Bleacher Report, it ultimately sold for $ 19,200. Yes, a check for $ 15,000 sold for over $ 4,000 of its original value.

What’s more legendary about it, however, is that the Jordans’ trip to Donald Trumps Casino came between two great performances with the Bulls. On February 15, 1998, Jordan scored 21 points and reduced 12 rebounds in a win over the Detroit Pistons. Then, on February 17, the day after his trip to the casino, Jordan scored 27 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Michael Jordan certainly never let his playing efforts affect him on the Bulls’ field. It probably has a lot to do with having a lot of money to play.

Michael Jordans ‘net worth and Bulls’ earnings have given him plenty to play for

Michael Jordans’ career in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls has made him an icon. It’s hard to imagine anyone else going 6-0 in the NBA Finals with two separate three rounds while leading the NBA in scoring in 10 different seasons. His play also made him a rich man.

In the NBA, Michael Jordan earned about $ 93.77 million with the Bulls and Wizards, per Spotrac. However, his endorsements and his Jordan brand have helped Michael Jordans net worth grow to over $ 2 billion at one point, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Jordan may have played a lot throughout his life, but eventually he made enough money to do it.

How to Get Help: In the United States, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700.

Statistics provided by Basketball Reference

