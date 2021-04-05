Boris Johnson under pressure to fire his Tory counterpart Helen Morrissey after saying there is NO pandemic

Boris Johnson is under pressure to fire Helena Morrissey, his Tory counterpart, after telling supporters there is NO Covid pandemic and blaming the crisis on ‘fake videos’ from China.
By John Stevens, Deputy Political Editor of the Daily Mail
Boris Johnson faced calls last night to sack a government adviser for denying the existence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Helena Morrissey, who entered the House of Lords as a Conservative peer last year, posted a tweet accusing China of spreading fears about the virus with fake videos.
The city financier is a non-executive director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and was appointed a peer by Mr Johnson last year.
Conservative peer Helena Morrissey denies coronavirus pandemic, saying people ‘would fall dead on the streets’
In a tweet last month, she wrote: The data shows we are NOT in a pandemic.
If people were falling dead in the streets, we would notice it and we weren’t going to M&S to have all these football games.
In an apparent reference to the Chinese Communist Party, she added: The CCP’s fake videos started this. It’s ridiculous.
Angela Rayner, deputy head of works, yesterday asked the Prime Minister to remove Baroness Morrissey from her role as government adviser.
She said: Boris Johnson must wake up to conspiracy theorists peddling dangerous misinformation within Conservatives and take action against Tory MPs who put lives at risk by promoting and legitimizing deadly conspiracy theories.
Baroness Morrissey, mother of nine, spent 15 years as Managing Director of Newton Investment Management.
She is well known for her work on inclusion and diversity and founded the 30 Percent Club, which advocates for better gender balance on boards.
Baroness Morrissey, No.10 and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment last night.
