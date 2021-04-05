Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of ‘extremely’ dangerous third wave of coronavirus





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the third wave of the coronavirus was extremely dangerous compared to the previous two waves, warning that his government would be forced to impose major restrictions if people did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Khan, who tested positive last month for the disease now raging in the country, addressed the nation before sitting down for a live question-and-answer session, the second such interaction with the masses in recent months.

“We have so far protected our people, we are not imposing lockdowns (or) closures on our factories. We are imposing only minor restrictions so that this wave does not spread quickly. But if it does spread , this will have a very negative impact and we will be forced to take action, ”he said.

He said people do not take precautions when going out in public, which could have dangerous implications and accelerate the spread of the virus.

He defended his government for failing to impose a strict lockdown and instead pursuing the smart lockdown policy, saying shutting down the economy would increase financial difficulties.

He said no one was sure how long the third wave would last, but its impact can be mitigated by wearing masks.

Prime Minister Khan, 68, tested positive for the virus on March 20. His wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive for the coronavirus the same day. A week later, President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), after reviewing the situation across the country, has banned interprovincial transport two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) from April 10 to 25. be exempt from the ban.

Pakistan has registered 5,020 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 687,908. Another 81 people have died and with it the death toll from COVID-19 has reached 14,778.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the NOC would meet on April 6 to decide on the opening of schools.

The CNOC had issued guidelines for Ramadan, banning the entry of people over the age of 50 and adolescents into mosques for prayer.

