



Former President Donald Trump attends Easter service at Palm Beach Gardens Church

Update: 6:51 p.m. ET April 4, 2021

it's Sunday April 4. Meanwhile, the pandemic has left many people celebrating Easter for practically the second year in a row in Washington, DC Instead of the famous Easter Egg Roll outside the White House, there is a virtual treasure hunt in line. You can also find downloadable Easter Bunny coloring pages and a digital saw puzzle. Just head over to the website you see on your screen and New York has canceled its famous Fifth Avenue Easter Parade. Instead, there's a virtual Easter Beanie social media contest that you can enter with your own holiday fashion outfits. Using the hashtag Easter the fifth,

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump spent their Sunday morning attending an Easter service in the Palm Beach Gardens of Christ Fellowship Church. Senior Pastor Todd Mullins issued the following statement: We always invite everyone to join us at Christ Fellowship in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. This year, perhaps more than ever, we hope that Jesus’ message of hope and salvation will spread widely and bring joy to all who hear it.

Christ Fellowship Church began in 1964 and has several locations in South Florida.

