Trump campaign: defrauding elderly voters is only okay when we do





Former President Donald Trump is said to have convinced unwitting supporters to give tens of millions in recurring donations to his 2020 campaign, a scam that allowed the campaign to withdraw weekly payments to one-time contributors as the election neared. The strategy emerged around March of last year, the New York Times reported on Saturday, when the Trump campaign began including a pre-ticked box on the online donation portal that unless donors signed up. withdrawn manually, paid their one-time contribution as a recurring monthly payment.

The Trumps team and the Republican National Committee rolled out a second pre-checked box in June, called the Money Bomb, which doubled the planned donation from donors and helped drive online contributions to record levels. . In the fall, the Trump campaign had increased its operation with adjustments to the automatically checked boxes: the first box, which was initially for a recurring monthly donation, now indicated that the amount would be withdrawn each week. Donation disclaimers have been removed in bold print, according to previous versions reviewed by The Times, and increasingly overshadowed by bold text and the use of the Trumps signature of all-caps words.

Upon discovering the state of their bank accounts, many Trump donors initially thought they had been victims of fraud. This was true for Stacy Blatt, a Trump supporter in her 60s who died of cancer in February but, from hospice care last September, chose to donate $ 500 to the campaign. In less than 30 days, that amount had multiplied to $ 3,000 in withdrawals. It was like a scam, Blatts’ brother Russell told The Times. Another supporter surprised to see their donation multiply was Victor Amelino, a 78-year-old California resident whose online donation of $ 900 to Trump has grown to almost $ 8,000. I am retired. I can’t afford to pay all the damn money, he told the store.

Many people scammed by the campaign have filed fraud complaints with banks and credit card companies, and the Times reports that Operation Trump issued $ 122 million in total refunds in 2020, $ 101 million of more than President Joe Bidens’ campaign. Trump was able to use tens of millions of dollars he raised after the election, under the guise of fighting his unsubstantiated fraud claims, to help cover the repayments he owed, according to the Times. Trump spokesman Jason Miller played down the newspaper fraud complaints. When asked if Trump himself was aware of the recurring payment model, the campaign did not respond.

All of this is particularly ironic given the stance taken by the Trump campaign against deceptive donation tactics in May 2019, as Trump campaign adviser David Bossie used the president’s name to scam donors, mostly voters. elderly and retired, for their own financial gain. The Trump campaign condemns any organization that deceptively uses the names of presidents and confuses voters, she said in a statement, berating dishonest fundraising groups whose actions show they are interested in fulfilling their pockets with money from innocent American paychecks, for which there is no excuse.

More Interesting Stories From Vanity Fair

Inside the messy breakup of OnlyFans supermodel and her rich, wealthy boyfriend, Wyoming tells Donald Trump Jr. to sit down and STFUA Wave of displaced New Yorkers upsets the social order of the Hamptons group of wealthy Memphians acted on big lie in attack on Capitol Hill Republicans courageously plan to stop mass shootings: do nothing Top-level harassment of female journalists puts news outlets to the test Six photographers share images from their COVID year Excerpts from the archives: American Nightmare, the Ballad of Richard Jewell Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan, Gal Gadot and many more arrive on your favorite screen in April 1315. Buy your tickets for Vanity Fairs Cocktail Hour, live! here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos