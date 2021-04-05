PM goes out every day to steal from people: Maryam





LAHORE: In a series of tweets, PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of the current economic downturn, rising inflation, bad governance and bad state of affairs in the country. Every morning you don’t go to jihad. You will steal from people. You are going to snatch bread from the mouths of the poor and medicine from the sick. You are going to break people’s backs with heavy electricity and gas bills. You will oppress the oppressed. You’re going to kidnap people in broad daylight and call it jihad, she said in a tweet. In another tweet, she said that a fatwa should be issued against Imran Khan for killing 22 million people alive and calling him jihad. She asked Imran Khan to come out of his 300 kanal Banigala palace and see how people cursed him.

In another tweet, she said claimants for the state of Medina may have forgotten that if it was in fact the state of Medina, they would have come to an end.

You have stolen flour, sugar, gas, votes and imposed an inflation storm on the people, whom you call Jihad, she said.

In response to a tweet from Home Secretary Shaikh Rashid Ahmad that Imran Khan refused to erase Maryam Nawaz’s name from the ECL, she tweeted, Keep your ECL and permission with you, but keep it safe because you will need it yourself soon and your crimes are real. Who asked you to remove my name from ECL?

She said the government wanted to create drama over this imaginary issue to send it out of the country. The PML-N leader said she wanted to make it clear that she was not going anywhere.

Not only that I’m not going anywhere, but also that fake voice-stealing prime minister that I don’t believe in, it’s also a sin to even think about making such a request to him, she tweeted.

She also tweeted a Happy Easter to the Christian community.

Meanwhile, top PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also tweeted that the population was unhappy with the government’s failed policies and felt furious at the inflation and price hikes caused by Imran Niazi.

He said the only question people were asking was whether the passion of those who brought Imran Khan to power was not yet satisfied?

