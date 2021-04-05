Marryum advises Imran to rest because his brain is not working





LAHORE: Information from the secretary of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). In a statement released here on Sunday, Marryum said Imran should clarify whether his statements speak of sleep or whether he is conscious when making such statements. Today, Imran Khan confessed that each of his steps was dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The leader of the PTI gave a long lecture on the conditions of the IMF, she added. Imran also admitted that he mortgaged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the national economy to the IMF.

The former information minister said that instead of lecturing the nation about lending, Imran should share the Loans Commission report with the nation. She said Imrans said he surrounded himself with the most corrupt people who also acted as his facilitators.

Marryum said: “The opposition has always emphasized the good, done by the government. Like when Imran did good for his blue eyes Jahangir Tareen by helping him steal 400 billion rupees in the sugar scandal. Like when Imran did good at its ATMs by helping them loot 225 billion rupees in flour, 500 billion rupees in medicine and 122 billion rupees in LNG. Like when Imran did Narendra Modi some good by exchanging Kashmir. Like when Imran did good by giving a future and stability to the mafias, ATMs and his army of rented beakers.

She said the Pakistani people had already delivered their verdict on this government and the previous ones in the elections in Daska, Khushab, Nowshera, Balochistan and Sindh.

She said that when Imran was imposed in Pakistan, GDP growth was 5.8%, inflation rate was 3%, sugar was Rs 52 instead of Rs 120, flour was Rs 32 Rs and look where this imposed government got the country and its people.

Marryum said the PML-N government will return soon to sort out all these crises created by the incompetent, unqualified and corrupt PTI regime.

