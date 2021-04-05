Donald Trump compared to Bin Laden for ‘inciting terrorist attacks’ in shocking comment by CNN comedian and writer





A Muslim comedian compared Donald Trump to terrorist Osama Bin Laden while criticizing the media coverage of the former president in a shocking statement.

Dean Obeidallah, 51, claimed in a fiery Twitter thread on Sunday that Trump and Bin Laden had “incited terrorist attacks against our nation.”

A comedian compared Donald Trump to Osama Bin LadenCredit: AFP

Dean Obeidallah claims Trump and Bin Laden “ instigated terrorist attacks against our nation ” Credit: Getty – Contributor

He accused Trump of inciting violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 when a crowd stormed the building following his rally, resulting in the deaths of five people, including police officer Brian Sicknick.

Trump faced an impeachment trial earlier this year after Democrats accused him of encouraging his loyalists to rush Capitol Hill, but he was allowed to vote along party lines.

However, Obeidallah argued that while Trump was not indicted, he should still be convicted of the violence.

The CNN and MSNBC contributor called on the media to stop covering Trump’s statements as he accused them of “normalizing terrorism.”

Dean Obeidallah, 51, is a radio host and CNN and MSNBCC contributor Credit: Getty

Every Trump statement he issues should be covered by the media in the same way they covered the bin Laden tapes in the year after 9/11. Trump and Bin Laden instigated terrorist attacks on our nation aimed at destroying our democracy. All the rest of the media normalizes terrorism

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2021

“Every statement by Trump that he publishes should be covered by the media in the same way they covered the bin Laden tapes in the year following September 11,” Obeidallah wrote.

“Trump and Bin Laden instigated terrorist attacks against our nation aimed at destroying our democracy.

“Anything else by the media is to normalize terrorism.”

The former lawyer added that “white supremacy” is now “destroying baseball” after Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball on Saturday.

Radio host Sirius XM doubled down on his statements throughout the day as he criticized Georgia’s new voting law.

The legislation sparked the recent controversy with the MLB after the league announced Friday it was moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta as a result.

Former lawyer Dean Obeidallah called on the media to stop covering TrumpCredit: Getty

Obeidallah claims Trump’s coverage ‘normalizes terrorism’ Credit: Getty

Nothing like watching white politicians and journalists tell us that we are being exaggerated in our concerns about the vote suppression laws in Georgia. These are the same people who defended terrorist Trump’s call to ban all Muslims and denied that he was bigoted.

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2021

Unless one person literally burns a cross, many white people will deny that another white person is racist. The white right-wing tribal mentality is dangerous. They will excuse any behavior from their white compatriots, from Trump to Matt Gaetz to Derek Chauvin

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 4, 2021

While President Joe Biden has likened the new election law to “Jim Crowe on steroids,” Trump and other Republicans have championed the bill.

“GOP officials actually want us to believe that race is not involved in efforts to suppress the vote by the former Confederate states which then implemented the Jim Crow laws,” Obeidellah continued in his rant. Twitter about the legislation.

“Nothing like watching white politicians and journalists tell us we are being exaggerated in our concerns about the vote suppression laws in Georgia,” he added in another tweet.

“These are the same people who defended the terrorist Trump’s call to ban all Muslims and denied that he was bigoted.

“Unless one person literally burns a cross, many white people will deny that another white person is racist.

“The white right-wing tribal mentality is dangerous,” he concluded.

Obeidellah claims Trump instigated an act of terror during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 (pictured) Credit: Getty

Trump faced impeachment trial for the violence but was clearedCredit: AFP

Trump held a rally on January 6 just before his supporters stormed the U.S. CapitolCredit: Pacific Press / LightRocket via Ge

This is not the first time that Obeidellah has taken on Trump or compared him to Bin Laden.

“Would a journalist write about Osama Bin Laden or Timothy McVeigh without mentioning their role in deadly terrorist attacks? Of course not,” he asked on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The same rule MUST apply to Donald Trump for his role as the instigator of the January 6 terrorist attack. Anything less is to normalize terrorism ”.

Obeidellah’s impassioned comments come after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter after the company claimed he violated its incitement to violence policy in its tweets.

This came after the events of January 6, when Facebook and other social media sites also decided to suspend the former president from their platforms.

Trump has since started issuing press releases.

Obeidallah has frequently compared Trump to terrorist Osama Biden Laden (pictured) Credit: AFP

He says Twitter has done him a favor with the ban, as the statements are now more covered in the press.

Trump released his latest statement on Sunday in which he lambasted “the crazy radical leftists who rigged our presidential election and want to destroy our country!”

He had issued another statement hours earlier as he denounced MLB for bowing to “stir up the culture of cancellation” and called for a boycott.

Trump defended Georgia’s voting bill, adding that “the radical left will destroy our country if we let it.”

Radical legislation introduced by Governor Kemp brings multiple changes to the voting process in Georgia, making it more difficult to vote by mail or without valid ID.

Supporters of the bill have said the new law simply guarantees the integrity of future elections, although no evidence of voter fraud was found in 2020 – contrary to repeated claims by Trump.

Critics, meanwhile, say the changes disproportionately affect minority groups, including black Georgians, Hispanics and the disabled.

