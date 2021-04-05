Ramazan, the moons of Eid will be one in the country: PUC





LAHORE: With the blessing of Allah Almighty, Ramazan and Eid moon will become one in the country and in this regard, the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Peshawar will prove to be a positive step in the right direction direction, said Pakistan President Ulema. Adviser and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Following the meeting with the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Maulana committee Abdul Khabir Azad, Tahir Ashrafi said that he wanted to unite the nation and that every decision would be made in the light of the Quran and Sunnah with the help of scientific knowledge and evidence. He said that the new Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will establish, God willing, new traditions. Ashrafi said that the priorities of the Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee are clear and that according to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, consensus on Ramazan and Eid moon is the first and most important priority.

We want to give the nation the gift of a Ramazan and an Eid with consensus, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. The Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee will take charge of scientific knowledge and witnesses will be tried in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law.

Ashrafi called the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s decision to hold its meeting in Peshawar for Ramazan in the right direction and said he hoped the complaint about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ulema’s testimony would be resolved.

All available resources will be provided to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions to ensure Eid and Ramazan on the same day, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said, adding that Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Noor -ul-Haq Qadri is in coordination with all respective stakeholders in this regard.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is an independent and knowledgeable scholar and hopes he will overcome the difficulties and ambiguities associated with the moon-watching controversies in the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said he will fulfill the trust and confidence placed in him by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation and decide on the moon watching in the light of the Quran and Sunnah using scientific knowledge to view cookies.

