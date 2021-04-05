Presence of Gegara Jokowi, Doctor Tirta Kasihani Atta Halilintar





Doctor Tirta underlined the presence of President Joko Widodo at Atta Aurel’s wedding. JAKARTA, AYOBANDUNG.COM – Doctor and influencer Tirta Mandira Hudhi or who is often called Dokter Tirta highlighted the presence of President Joko Widodo at the wedding Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah. In addition to saying that Aurel and Atta’s marriage was in accordance with sanitary protocols, Dr Tirta also criticized the YouTube account of the Ministry of State Secretariat or Ministry of State of the Republic of Indonesia for broadcasting the wedding attended by President Joko Widodo. According to Tirta, the actions taken by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia actually made Atta stand out. “Poor Atta, instead,” said Dr Tirta through the video he uploaded to his Instagram on Sunday (5/4/2021). He also considered that the implementation of Atta and Aurel’s marriage health protocols as seen from the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) was very good. “Dab before you enter. It’s all over. Better than most people! FYI, my friend! If there’s a misfire. Evaluate the WO,” wrote the man who also colloquially calls himself Cipeng. . Previously, Atta Halilintar’s wedding and Aurel Hermansyah causing controversy as it was carried out in the midst of a pandemic, which was even attended by a number of senior officials such as President Joko Widodo. Musician Fiersa Besari also commented on a celebrity wedding attended by President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi amid the corona virus pandemic. As is known, this celebrity couple recently threw a wedding by inviting President Jokowi. The presence of this number one person responded to Atta Halilintar’s request as a marriage witness. “There are many paradoxes in this country. Permissions for community receptions were made difficult, but a celebrity wedding was attended directly by the country’s leaders, ”Fiersa Besari wrote on Twitter on Sunday (04/04/2021). It’s not just celebrity weddings that Fiersa Besari has highlighted. However, other policies seem to contradict the facts on the ground. “Reunions are prohibited, but tourist destinations are opening simultaneously. Roads closed, but it gets stuck here and there, ”he added. “Ah I know what, just regular people,” Fiersa Besari said as he finished his tweet. Warning:

