Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Modi over jibe of “ Mukt Bharat Congress ” and criticizes left “ division ”





Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his jibe of “Congress Mukt Bharat” and said the BJP leader seems to have problems only with the big old party and not with the CPI (M). Addressing a rally in Keralas Thiruvananthapuram, the Left Front divides the same as the BJP, they spread the same hatred. It’s interesting for me, the PM spends every day saying “Congress Mukt Bharat”, I never heard him say “CPM Left Front Mukt Bharat or Kerala”. MP Wayanad, who is in the final stages of campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, felt that the BJP had no problem with the ruling CPI (M), but only with Congress. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP is using central agencies to crack down on rival politicians. In every government where the BJP is not present, the PM uses the CBI and ED to overthrow or attack the government. I want to understand why they don’t do this to the Left Front. It’s a mystery to me, said the congressman. While Congress has allied with the left in West Bengal, the Congress-led UDF is the main candidate for the left-wing LDF in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi has now launched an open attack on his own ally, alleging he was in collusion with the BJP. In addition, Congress has often denounced the LDF government for corruption and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Elections in Kerala In the Kerala Assembly election in 2016, the Left Front led by the CPI (M) swept the 140-member assembly winning 91 seats. In contrast, the UDF only managed to win in 47 constituencies. After the LDF victory, CPI (M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. The ruling alliance made a comeback in the local body poll in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats against that of the UDF and the NDA which could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. Although Vijayan remains the face of the CM for LDF, the UDF has yet to project a chief ministerial candidate for the next elections. On the other hand, the BJP is hoping to make inroads into the state by tying the knot with Metroman E Sreedharan as a candidate for Palakkad’s election. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to vote at 40,771 polling stations. While the ballot will take place in a single phase on April 6, the counting of the votes is scheduled for May 2.







