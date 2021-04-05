Mike Lindell Admits MyPillow Cannot Recover $ 65 Million In Lost Revenue Due To Trump Ties





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell admitted in a recent interview that his company will not be able to recoup all of the $ 65 million in lost revenue due to his close ties to former President Donald Trump and his promotion of baseless conspiracy theories. about the 2020 election.

More than 20 retailers have removed MyPillow products from their shelves since January, including Sam’s Club, Kohl’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Lindell first told Insider in February that his company lost $ 65 million in revenue.

In a follow-up interview released on Sunday, the CEO of MyPillow said some of the change was not coming back.

“We obviously can’t get this back, we’re going to lose this,” Lindell told Insider. However, he said the company was working on a strategy to recoup at least part of the loss. The businessman pointed to the growth in revenue from podcasts and radio ads.

“We will be looking at other strategies to try to recover this income,” he said. “We are looking at every space for it.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said his company would not be able to recoup the $ 65 million in revenue lost due to the businessman’s ties to former President Donald Trump. In this photo, Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering Washington, DC on January 15 Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“We’ve grown so much in radio and podcast, it’s our biggest expansion right now,” the Trump loyalist continued. “It’s just booming right now. We hope that makes a big part of it.”

Lindell previously told the New York Times that his company made more than $ 300 million in revenue in 2019.

Like Trump, the MyPillow CEO continues to push the false narrative that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” by President Joe Biden and the Democrats. This extraordinary claim has been the subject of much litigation, with dozens of election challenges launched by Trump and his supporters in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by the former president as well as other Republicans have dismissed the baseless allegations.

In November, shortly after the media called the presidential election, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency – which was headed by a person appointed by Trump – called the election “the safest of American history “. He added that “there is no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was in any way compromised.”

Former US Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most effective and loyal cabinet members, said in early December that there was “no evidence” of widespread fraud likely change the outcome of the elections. Recounts and audits in several battlefield states – including some overseen by Republicans who voted for Trump – have all reaffirmed the presidential election results. But Lindell continues to claim he has evidence of massive fraud.

“All the evidence I have, whatever is going to go to the Supreme Court and the 2020 election is goodbye,” MyPillow CEO said in an interview late last month with the former adviser by Trump, Steve Bannon, War Room: Pandemic. Podcast. Lindell predicted that Trump “will return to power in August”.

Meanwhile, Lindell faces a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which the businessman and other Trump allies have repeatedly claimed to be involved in the alleged conspiracy. aimed at “rigging” the elections.

Newsweek reached out to MyPillow for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

