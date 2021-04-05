Xi sends condolences to Taiwan train crash victims





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, mourned the compatriots killed on Friday in a train derailment in Taiwan and sent his sincere condolences on Saturday to the families of those killed and expressed his sympathy for the injured and wished them rapid recovery. Xi was deeply concerned about the accident and the heavy casualties it caused. Initially, 51 people were reportedly killed in the crash, but the number was revised to 48 on Sunday. An express train crashed into a truck on Friday as it emerged from a tunnel near Hualien, derailing it and crumpling the front end. Taiwan’s “transport minister” Lin Chia-lung said on Sunday that he would not shirk responsibility for the fatal crash, and questions swirled about shortcomings that could have contributed to the disaster. Lin said, “I am also in charge of minimizing the damage from the whole accident. Once all the rescue work is done, … I will take responsibility.” The office of Taiwan’s “Premier” Su Tsengchang said Lin verbally offered to resign on Saturday, but Su rejected him for the time being, saying efforts for now should focus on rescuing and resigning. recovery. Local authorities are investigating the construction site manager, Lee Yi-hsiang, from whom a parked, driverless truck slid onto the track, causing the accident. The Ministry of Transport and the railway administration, which is subordinate to it, are faced with a number of questions, including why there was no proper fencing at the site and whether too many standing tickets alone were sold on the train. Taiwan’s “Vice Minister of Transport” Wang Kwo-tsai said on Saturday that the railway administration should address all these issues, adding that his personal feeling was that “initially it looks like neglect. “from the site contractor. The uncle of the youngest confirmed victim, a 5-year-old girl, told reporters he was still awaiting an apology for the accident. The island’s government has promised compensation and will do all it can to help the survivors and their loved ones. The damaged section of track will not reopen until April 20 at the earliest, Wang said. Rail traffic continues on a parallel track. “We continue to take out the cabins stuck inside (the tunnel). The third cabin was dragged last night. We plan to remove two more cabins today,” said Lin Chia-lung, adding that the works rescue and recovery would continue.







