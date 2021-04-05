West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Didi denounces Narendra Modis’ illegal payment mandate





Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlawfully and unconstitutionally asked state government officials to compile a list of farmers eligible for Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s funds. In a poll in Hooghly on Saturday, Modi said if the BJP government came to power in Bengal, it would transfer the amount of Prime Minister Kisan’s subsidy, including arrears, to the tune of Rs 18,000, to farmers’ accounts before Durga Puja. “You give instructions to my workers during the elections. What do you think of yourself? Are you God or Superman? Mamata said without naming Modi during her rally in Khanakul de Hooghly on Sunday. “Yesterday (Saturday) he came for a meeting (campaign rally) and what he said was not the job of a prime minister. You can make a speech, but as Prime Minister, how can you ask the representatives of the state government to prepare a list in violation of electoral conduct (model code of conduct)? You do not have the right to educate officials of my government. It is illegal and unconstitutional, ”she said. Modi, keeping an eye on farmers’ votes, had “given instructions” to state government officials at a rally in Hooghly’s Haripal on Saturday. The central program of delivering Rs 6,000 per year to farmers has been a point of contention between the Union and state governments, as the latter refused to implement it initially. The state government later demanded that the money be channeled to them, a plea denied by the Center. “… Government officials here today I urge them too, everything that has happened in the past 10 years has happened… now you will have the opportunity to serve Bengal. Until May 2, when the results are published, you have time. Wherever the polls are finished, officials should start listing farmers, checking their bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers, so that as soon as the decision is made, the money starts flowing immediately, ”Modi said. . Mamata, who addressed five rallies in Hooghly, Howrah and South 24-Parganas on Sunday, the last day of the campaign for constituencies going to the polls on April 6, criticized Modi for his “desperation.” “They will not win 50 seats and will dream of coming to power in Bengal. What will happen if I educate your officials in Delhi? Mamata said Sunday in Baruipur of South 24-Parganas. Mamata attacked Modi for saying he would attend the swearing-in of the new BJP government in Bengal. “Prime Minister, we will not invite you to our swearing-in. Your presence at the swearing-in ceremony means inviting blood to Bengal… Their security deposits (BJP) will be confiscated in many offices, ”she said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos