Johnson to make travel plans after vaccination program kicks off

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present plans to reopen the economy and possibly revive international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the most vaccine deployments fast in the world. As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle the surge in cases, Johnson will take stock of his phased plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, a huge boost for one of the countries most affected during the pandemic. Johnson is expected to confirm that non-essential retail, open-air hotels and hairdressers can reopen on April 12 in England, while also giving more details on vaccine passports and international travel. Airlines are struggling to survive after a year with almost no travel, and governments are planning to use a traffic light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels, which raises hopes that some vacation form could take place. Under the current plan, international travel will not resume until May 17 at the earliest. The Financial Times said Johnson should not set a specific timeframe. The gradual relaxation of the rules will also be facilitated by an increase in the availability of tests, with everyone in England having the right to take a rapid COVID-19 test twice a week to prevent outbreaks and find people without symptoms. As we continue to make good progress on our immunization program and with our roadmap to carefully ease restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to ensure these efforts are not in vain, said. Johnson in a statement. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following their own similar paths to emerge from a strict lockdown imposed earlier this year. Britain is in a position to continue recovery after giving AstraZeneca and Pfizer injections to more than half of the adult population. The reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to an increase in the number of cases, despite an increase in testing. But the UK has been hit hard by the pandemic. With nearly 127,000 dead, it has the fifth highest death toll in the world behind the United States, Brazil, Russia and India. In 2020, its gross domestic product fell 9.8%, the strongest in more than three centuries and one of the deepest contractions in the world. Households saved their money, however, and the pound gained against the euro before it reopened.

