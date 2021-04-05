Biden reflects Trump’s crazy and other comments





Curator: Biden reflects Dons Crazy

Former President Donald Trump has at times led the GOP heavily to places he shouldn’t have wanted to go, recalls RealClearPolitics Carl M. Cannon. President Biden has turned the tide: the new Commander-in-Chief is not leading, he is following. And the Democratic Party is taking Biden to places he shouldn’t want to go. Witness Bidens lashes out over Georgia’s perfectly sane voter integrity law. The president called him pernicious, sick, un-American, and utterly racist. To boot, he added a blatantly false claim that the law limits voting hours, when it does the opposite. Then came the Bidens Jim Crow comparison, equating the systematic racial terrorism that spanned generations with legislation requiring all Americans to show ID at polling stations. Americans hoping for a change from the feverish hyperbole of the Trump era were disappointed after just 65 days and a Biden press conference.

Hate Watch: Asian attacks believe leftist narratives

If the Biden administration is serious about cracking down on the supposed rise in violence and anti-Asian American prejudice, it’s going to have to take a break from all this racial fairness it has sparked, Eddie Scarry argues to the Washington Examiner. And we’re going to have to be prepared to lock up a lot of black people (and maybe a few Hispanics). Local advocacy groups and police departments have said anti-Asian sentiment is on the rise across the country, and President Biden has pledged to prioritize prosecuting those who commit these crimes. Yet this will disproportionately affect the black community. This is because, upon examining the recent wave of anti-Asian attacks, an uncomfortable truth emerges: the attackers are almost exclusively black men.

Doctor: Race and the Vax

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found large disparities in attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccines between whites and blacks, Theodore Dalrymple reports in the City Journal. Data was limited, but the study urged authorities to make a special effort … to reach historically marginalized populations. But, Dalrymple wonders, could it be that the institutionalized focus on past injustices is in fact one of the reasons for disparities in adoption, making minorities paranoid by constantly reminding them of the medical harms of the past? We probably won’t know: A newspaper deputy editor was sacked for daring to suggest so much, and the editor was suspended for allowing him to do so.

Pandemic Diary: Ending the Mask Regime

At the Wall Street Journal, Weill Cornell professor Nicole Saphier asks: When will it be safe to shop at a grocery store or show up to the office without wearing a mask? The answer: sooner than most experts will admit. Given the rapid decline in cases and deaths, the need for masks outside of particular local epidemic areas will pass in a few weeks … when the 14-day moving average of daily COVID deaths has dropped below the level flu, which may happen in the next month or two, we should adjust our thinking on the coronavirus accordingly, including lifting mask warrants. The problem is, governments have preferred experts, including virus guru Dr Anthony Fauci, believe that we will not achieve herd immunity until 85% of the population is vaccinated, an unreasonably high level that the nation will not reach for a year, if ever. Insist on such a hard line, and authorities may soon see a mass rebellion against irrational mandates. Better to end the mask mandates by the end of April or Memorial Day at the latest.

Cultural criticism: a victory for conscience and debate

A recent Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling shows that at least some judges still understand what education and its various institutions are, said Carl R. Trueman of First Things. Shawnee State University in Ohio had sanctioned a philosophy professor for refusing, for reasons of conscience, to use a pronoun preferred by trans students. The court wouldn’t have done it: Gender identity, she said, is precisely something that should be discussed and debated in class, and not imposed by decree, as Trueman sums it up. Glory!

Compiled by Sohrab Ahmari and Elisha Maldonado

