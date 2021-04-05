Boris Johnson could lose key vaccine passport vote

Boris Johnson could lose a key vaccine passport vote after Michael Gove promised critical MPs they would have a say in the government’s Covid plans.

Michael Gove has promised MPs who criticize the vaccine passport system – which could see ads forced to demand proof of a Covid shot before entry – a chance to vote against Mr Johnson’s proposals.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Mr Gove, is leading a government review of the program. Concrete plans for what the program would entail have yet to be developed.

He spoke to MPs about the measures by phone last week after concerns were raised about the plans – which were criticized as ‘absurd’ and ‘unworkable’ by pub bosses.

Speaking as chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers, Sir Graham Brady today called vaccine passports ‘intrusive, expensive and unnecessary’.

He said the UK is currently in an ‘enviable position where more than half the population has antibodies’ – with the number of people with injections continuing to rise.

A Member of Parliament who participated in the call said The Daily Telegraph: “Michael made a very clear statement during the call with MPs that there would be debate and votes before something like this took effect.”

In an inter-party letter on Friday, 72 MPs – including 41 Conservatives – called the idea of ​​the Covid passport a “ source of division and discrimination ”.

If more than 60 Tory MPs vote against the measures – alongside all opposition members – the vaccine passport scheme will fail to pass through the Commons, resulting in an embarrassing defeat for the prime minister.

And Labor leader Keir Starmer hinted last week that his party might line up with Tory rebels to oppose the idea, and suggested that the need for a passport to go to the pub would not be British.

Yesterday it was revealed that the government is preparing to launch a pilot program that will use theFA Cup final and a Liverpool nightclub to test ways to revive UK nightlife after Covid.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce a wave of pilot events in April and May, where proof of a hit will be needed to enter, to avoid the need for social distancing.

They include 21,000 fans at the FA Cup final at Wembley, spectators at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield and mass participation in Hatfield, Hertforshire.

And Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed yesterday afternoon: “ It is not just about certification, in fact the previous programs, the previous pilots will almost certainly not involve any element of certification, but it will involve testing, making sure people are tested before after the event.

“What we’re going to look at are the mitigation measures, so the ventilation, the one-way systems, the hygiene measures, all that sort of thing to help inform long-term decision making.”

Ministers are due to report today on their initial findings on vaccine passports.

But it is understood that no decision on the measure has yet been made on whether pubs will have to force drinkers to show Covid passports, with the evidence still being assessed.

A Tory MP – who asked not to be named – said last week on the possibility of the government losing a vote on vaccine passports: “If Labor doesn’t agree, it puts him in a position totally different. “

Another Tory MP warned against rolling out national certificates because they said some people might not be able to take a hit and therefore the policy would result in an ‘unfair two-tier system’.

Ipsos Mori revealed that 62% of Brits would support their introduction for people wanting to have a pint or meal with their family and 63% would like it to be used for people who go to the gym.

Nearly eight in ten (78%) supported people who needed to show proof of a coronavirus vaccine to travel abroad or visit people in nursing homes.

And there was strong support for them to be forced to work as a frontline NHSmedic or in a care home (79 percent) as well as in schools (69 percent).

But conservative civil liberties activist and former cabinet minister David Davis lambasted the idea.

He said he agreed with Sir Keir that they were ‘not British’, telling LBC radio: ‘We wouldn’t do this for the flu, the flu can kill up to ‘to 25,000 people per year.

Millions of people could visit pubs without social distancing as part of plans to allow drinkers to use their cell phones to prove they are free from Covid. This graphic shows how the app would have worked

Entrance to festivals and major sporting events will only be allowed to people with an NHS app or certificate showing they have had a covid punch, the Prime Minister is expected to announce on Monday (file image)

“Vaccines will reduce this disease to far fewer deaths than that each year, so we will have to deal with it, but not by giving up our fundamental freedoms.

Yesterday’s Covid data showed ten more people died after testing positive in a 47% drop last Sunday – but data from Wales and Northern Ireland is not included due to delays Easter.

Sunday marked the second day in a row that only ten deaths had been recorded.

Official government data also revealed that 2,297 other people tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, a drop of 40.5% that day last week.

But Easter case and death figures were affected by incomplete data and a longer-than-usual lag in reporting.

Northern Ireland and Wales have not reported any deaths or cases due to the delays.

As Britain lives its first weekend since lockdown rules were relaxed to allow for mixing away in groups of six, the country’s vaccine total triumphed by 36,904,755 on Saturday.

Another 97,328 people received their first dose, while 176,240 people received the second.

April is expected to be a second dose month as millions of people need their second injection as the 12 week deadline approaches.