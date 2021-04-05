President Jokowi teaches disaster management in NTT and NTB

The Head of State asked his staff to act quickly to ensure the presence of health services and the availability of good logistics on the ground as well as to meet the basic needs of the refugees.

Posted on Monday, April 5, 2021 10:30 AM WIB

President Joko Widodo ordered relevant officials to immediately deal with flash floods, landslides and high winds that have occurred in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

<< I ordered the head of BNPB, the head of Basarnas, the minister of social affairs, the minister of health, the minister of public works and public housing, as well as the TNI and the commander of the national police to evacuate and treat disaster victims quickly. and dealing with the impact of disasters, ”the president said at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Previously, the head of state had obtained a full report on the disaster from the head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Doni Monardo. Following this, President Joko Widodo called on his staff to act quickly to ensure the presence of health services and the availability of good logistics on the ground as well as to meet the basic needs of the refugees.

The President also conveyed his condolences to the victims who died in the disaster.

“On behalf of myself and all the people of Indonesia, I would like to express my deep sorrow for the victims who died in this tragedy. I understand the sadness felt by our brothers and sisters because of the impact of this disaster, ”he said.

The increase in precipitation in a number of areas lately needs to be monitored by the whole community. The president called on the public to be more vigilant.

“Always pay attention to early warnings from BMKG and regional officials,” he said.