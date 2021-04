Scottish Independence News: Scotland and Sturgeon Not Necessary, Poll Says | Politics | News

The Scots will head to the polls next month to elect their next parliament, with the SNP demanding another referendum on Scotland’s withdrawal from Britain. A recent poll suggested that the SNP and other nationalist parties are on track to secure a majority of seats in the Scottish Parliament.

However, Ms Sturgeon said she would refuse to work with Alex Salmond and his party Alba unless he shows “some sort of nod of recognition of how people feel about the way he behaved when he was prime minister ”. Express.co.uk readers have expressed confidence in the UK’s success even as Scotland quits the union. A total of 4,864 people voted in the Express.co.uk poll between 12:39 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. on Sunday April. They were asked: “Once an expert denounces the ‘economic burden’, does the UK need Scotland?

A total of 4,116 voted “no” with 685 casting votes for “yes”. Only 69 people opted for “don’t know”. One reader suggested that Scotland depended on the UK, and wrote: ‘It’s the same position as UK and EU, they needed us more than we needed and that is. the same with Scotland, they could never survive without our money to support them. up. “So no, we don’t need it. Scotland is just a big black hole that we throw money into and never see it again.” READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon – How SNP chief’s legal career ended

A third added: “As a Scotsman I want to stay in the Union, but Scotland has become an embarrassment. “It is poorly managed by a fanatical cabal that has only one goal: independence at all costs. “It has become totally boring and disturbing.” Another person commented: “I prefer that they continue in the Union.

“Continuing feuds in the extended family are not good. “Not at all worried if they decide to leave.” If Scotland left the UK, the country would suddenly lose a third of its landmass and eight percent of its population. British military resources would also have to be split between the two countries, which would likely result in big cuts for the British military. Scotland voted to be part of Great Britain in 2014 by 55% of the vote to 45%.

However, Ms. Sturgeon is asking for another vote in the next few years. The UK government is currently refusing to allow a second poll, with Mr Johnson arguing the issue was settled for a generation in 2014. SNP figures have suggested the party could hold an unauthorized referendum without the government’s consent. If that were to happen, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross urged the Scots to boycott the vote.







