Ankara Palace and the Deep State





Messages reaching Athens from Ankara should be reassuring. Turkey raises the need for a period of calm and hints at the possibility of reasonable solutions for the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean which are similar to what was discussed with previous Greek governments. However, Turkey’s rhetoric and public actions are often at odds with these messages reaching Athens through many different channels. And these were not actions which may be routine but which are disproportionate in Greece, but threats and maneuvers which do not correspond to a strategy of de-escalation. Ankara Presidential Palace increasingly resembles the palace of a bygone era. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is no longer the one who makes all the decisions. There are advisers, parents and courtiers scrambling for primacy, aspiring successors longing for tomorrow, and the Deep State, which also claims a role in the developments once again. Greek and EU officials noted that senior Turkish officials were not only at odds on important issues, but even trying to harm each other. The palace is getting harder and harder to read and those who once understood how it worked are now in the dark. The equation is further complicated by the uncertainty and terrible instability inside Turkey. The economy is in the doldrums and Erdogans’ most recent decisions on this front just don’t make sense. The big problem, of course, is that Erdogan himself and the grand establishment he created don’t have an exit strategy. It will not be easy for him to lose the next election given the enormous amount of animosity and frustration that has accumulated. Athens is right to keep the channels of communication with Ankara open; we need time and a temporary respite. That doesn’t mean everything is going well though, as Ankara’s instability fosters adventurism, rogue actions and even turmoil from Turkish officials at all levels of state. When a Greek prime minister was due to visit Ankara a few years ago, he received a phone call from Erdogan the day before telling him that the Turkish president had spoken to the head of the armed forces, the navy, of the air force and the intelligence agency. , and could assure him that no incident would occur to put the Greek prime minister on the spot or overshadow his visit. Erdogan is highly unlikely to make the same call today. The paradox is that his fear at the time was of not controlling the deep state because he didn’t have it; today he owns it, but it is not at all certain that he controls it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos